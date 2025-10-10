Rubicon Research IPO Day 2: Thane-Based Company Fully Subscribed on Second Day of Bidding; Check Latest GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of Rubicon Research was fully subscribed on its second day on Friday, October 10. The Thane-based pharmaceutical service provider subscribed 2.37 times with qualified institutional buyers subscribed 2.11 times, non-institutional investors 1.82 times, while retail individual investors subscribed 2.21 times.

The 1377.50 crore IPO was opened for subscription on October 9, 2025 and closed on October 13, 2025. The 30-share lot is offered for sale with a minimum investment of Rs 13,830 with a price range between Rs 461 to Rs 485 per share. The company will aggregate Rs 500 crore for fresh issuance and an offer for sale of Rs 877.50 crore by the promoter selling shareholder, General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd.

The tentative allotment date of the Rubicon Research IPO is likely on October 14, 2025, and the listing date will be on October 16, 2025. In a public announcement, Kotak Mutual Fund and Motilal Mutual Fund have together invested Rs 169 crore in the pharmaceutical company.

Rubicon Research IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Rubicon Research IPO are trading at Rs 596 per share at the grey market premium (GMP) of 22.89% over Rs 485, the upper price band of the issue, according to the portals tracking GMP