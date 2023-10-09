Rubix Credit Decisioning Solution live on SAP Store

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Rubix Data Sciences, a technology and analytics-based B2B risk management and monitoring platform provider, today announced its Rubix Credit Decisioning Solution in now available on SAP Store. The solution work with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud giving access to Rubix Risk Scores and credit and financial risk information. This enables users to make better credit decisions and automate the risk monitoring of their counterparties.

Counterparties can include customers, distributors, dealers, franchisees, suppliers, and vendors, and can cross industries such as manufacturing, finance, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, retail, technology, energy, supply chain, logistics, and transportation.

"With Rubix's Risk Score and related risk information now available with SAP S/4HANA, users can easily access insights about counterparties' risk profile, enabling them to make quick and effective credit, supplier and compliance risk decisions," said Mohan Ramaswamy, Co-Founder and CEO of Rubix Data Sciences. "Users will also be able to monitor counterparties' evolving financial risk with the integration of Rubix Early Warning Signal data. Rubix Risk Scores can help users reduce risks throughout their distribution and supply chains and efficiently manage counterparty relationships."

About Rubix Data Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Rubix Data Sciences Pvt. Ltd. helps businesses take prudent credit risks, build a robust supply chain, and monitor compliance for business partners in India and around the world. Rubix helps businesses collect payments in time from debtors, helping generate predictable cash flows.

Set up by highly experienced risk professionals, Rubix has been awarded the Certificate of Recognition at the IMC Digital Technology Awards 2020 for its Rubix ARMSTM platform. In 2021, the Rubix Early Warning System (EWS) received the Certificate of Recognition at the IMC Digital Technology Awards in the category Smart Tech for Product-Oriented Digital Companies.

Rubix has been appointed as India's first validation agent for the Legal Entity Identifier by Legal Entity Identifier India Ltd, the local operating unit accredited by Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), Switzerland.

The Rubix ARMSTM and Early Warning System (EWS) platforms and their suite of reports, products and services are based on Rubix's extensive database of structured and unstructured data aggregated from over 120+ sources, customized predictive analytics, and proprietary technology. Through its solutions, Rubix provides deep insights to professionals in credit, risk, supply chain and compliance for corporates, banks, NBFCs, credit insurance companies and fintechs, facilitating quicker and more effective decision-making.

