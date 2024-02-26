Rudra Ecovation Ltd. Announces Launch of its Sustainable Brand Anaura

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Rudra Ecovation Ltd. (formerly known as Himachal Fibres Ltd.) (BSE: 514010) and Shiva Texfab Ltd. have announced the launch of Anaura, a revolutionary versatile wearable material that transcends the boundaries of sustainability and style. In a world saturated with fast fashion and environmental concerns, Anaura emerges as the knight in eco-friendly armor, offering a flawless alternative to fabrics born from unsustainable practices, crafted from recycled plastic with a touch of innovation and a dash of panache.

What sets Anaura apart is its commitment to transforming post-consumer PET bottles into more than just wearable items - it's about fashion with a purpose. With a staggering daily production of 320,000 meters, Anaura products redefine sustainability and elegance. Skin-friendly, flexible, and durable materials that not only ensure comfort and longevity but also make a powerful statement against environmental degradation.

Talking about this development, Akhil Malhotra, Managing Director, Rudra Ecovation Ltd. added," Anaura represents a paradigm shift in the fashion industry, offering a versatile solution that addresses both environmental concerns and consumer preferences. By harnessing the potential of recycled plastic, Anaura embodies our commitment to sustainable practices while redefining the concept of fashion with purpose.

Anaura's greatest strength is its unparalleled commitment to transforming post-consumer PET bottles into high-quality, fashionable products. Anaura sets a new standard for eco-friendly innovation in textile manufacturing. It is our privilege to be at the forefront of this transformative initiative, providing consumers with an alternative to traditional fabrics. Embracing elegance and sophistication while combating environmental degradation, Anaura is more than a material.

Our commitment to leading the charge toward a more sustainable and stylish future remains unchanged as we continue to innovate and push boundaries. Join us in celebrating the dawn of a new era in fashion with Anaura."

Established in 1997, Rudra Ecovation (formerly known as Himachal Fibres Ltd.) has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment to sustainability, positioning itself as a trailblazer in PET waste recycling. Based in Ludhiana, Punjab, its sprawling 100-acre state-of-the-art facility stands as Asia's preeminent integrated manufacturing unit for rPET waste recycling - Recycling 8.8 million PET Bottles every day. Over its illustrious 26-year journey, it has not only achieved the impressive feat of reducing global CO2 emissions by more than 1,40,000 metric tonnes annually, but have also become synonymous with cutting-edge environmental solutions. Operating at the nexus of technology and eco-consciousness, the company's facility employs a meticulous application of material sciences to process a staggering 300 metric tonnes of PET wastes daily. This results in the transformation of over 10 lakh metric tonnes of plastic bottles and acrylic scraps into a versatile array of soft, breathable, and skin-friendly fabrics, seamlessly integrating sustainability into every fibre. The backbone of its operations lies in the precision and sophistication of its machinery, sourced from renowned manufacturers in Switzerland (Rieter), Italy (Savio), and Germany (Schaeffler). From Anaura fabrics to intricate carpets, technical textiles, filament yarn, spun yarn, and beyond, its initiatives consistently align with the gold standard of ESG (Environment, Social, & Governance) Principles.

