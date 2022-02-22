Rudraksha expert Batuk Vyas granted a patent for Rudraksha Shivling

Noted Rudraksha expert Batuk Vyas has added another feather to his cap. Vyas, who has been setting up massive Rudraksha Shivling each year ahead of Maha Shivratri, has been awarded a patent for the Rudraksha Shivling, a rare achievement in the field of spirituality.

"A method for preparing a cylindrical object for worshipping made from Rudraksha beads and the cylindrical object thereof," reads the patent certificate granted to Vyas by the Indian government's Patent Office. The patent certificate acknowledges that Vyas pioneered the making of the Rudraksha Shivling.

Lakhs of Rudraksha beads are joined together by Vyas and his followers by hand to make the unique Shivling in the run-up to the festival of Maha Shivratri every year. The unique Shivling attracts lakhs of visitors each year. Vyas has found a place in the prestigious Limca Book of Records four times for the Rudraksha Shivlings.

"We are happy to receive the patent for the method of preparing the Rudraksha Shivling. We were not sure if we had the sole rights on preparing the Rudraksha Shivling. There were also other questions that were bothering us. We are happy to receive the patent certificate, which establishes that we are the pioneers of the Rudraksha Shivling. We have received the certificate after a process that went on for 6-7 years," said Vyas, adding his ultimate aim is to generate greater devotion towards Lord Shiva.

Vyas began his journey of setting up large Rudraksha Shivlings from Dharampur in the tribal-dominated Valsad district 36 years back. Each year we add- develop different Methods to prepare such Rudraksha Shivling ...and after so many years 2015, we have developed a novel method of Rudraksha breading to crate cylindrical objects look like Rudraksha shivling Over the years, in the Year 2021, the patent office has granted exclusive rights to prepare the Rudraksha shivling with such an innovative novel method. Such types of Rudraksha Shivlings have been set up in Mumbai, Surat, Vapi, Rajasthan, Gir-Somnath, Ahmedabad, and Bhuj after the patent has been applied.

This year, a 15.25 feet high Rudraksha Shivling has been set up at Nani Dhamdod (Ena) village in Surat's Bardoli taluka. Made of 9 lakh Rudraksha beads, the Shivling was opened for public darshan at 6:00 pm on Monday, February 21.

Unveiling the Rudraksha Shivling in the presence of a large number of devotees, villagers, and saints, Pankaj Vyas, said, "I pray for peace, prosperity, wellness, and health of everyone around the world. I pray for happiness, peace, and prosperity in every corner of the country."

The reading of Shiv Mahapuran Katha will take place on all afternoons, while a special aarti of the Shivling will be held at 6:00 pm daily until March 1. The Katha and prayers will be led by Batuk Vyas, while Pankaj Vyas will remain present on all days.

