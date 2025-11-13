Rudransh - Legacy of a Great King Set to Bring the Maratha Empire to Global Cinema in 2026

VMPL

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: A grand cinematic tribute to one of India's most powerful and influential empires is now in production. OthBrok Production LLP announces its upcoming historical feature film Rudransh - Legacy of a Great King," directed by Mandarr Kaadam, slated for a worldwide release in 2026. The film draws inspiration from the courageous leadership, extraordinary strategic vision, and enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, two of the most iconic and respected figures in Indian history.

Rudransh - Legacy of a Great King" is not a fictionalized retelling, but a project rooted deeply in history. Over the past 5 years, the team has carried out extensive research across multiple sources to ensure authenticity and precision. The research includes original royal correspondence from the period, Portuguese and Dutch colonial records, Persian manuscripts, Maratha bakhars (traditional historical records), war documents, temple archives, and published works of both Indian and international historians. The film aspires not only to narrate history, but to restore, revive and re-establish the Maratha Empire's narrative in the wider cinematic space with respect, dignity and factual integrity.

Director Mandarr Kaadam emphasizes that the film carries a sense of duty. According to him, Rudransh is not merely an entertainment product but a responsibility. He states, "Rudransh is not just a film; it is a responsibility. Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, we are committed to bringing truth, not exaggeration, to the screen. This is the first Marathi historical film being made on such a grand Pan-India scale. It is our tribute to the Maratha Empire, its legacy and the soul of Swarajya."

The story aims to depict the grit, devotion, discipline, and political complexity that characterized these eras. Unlike commonly circulated superficial narratives, Rudransh explores the emotional and psychological weight carried by kings, soldiers, common citizens, and families who lived in and fought for Swarajya. The film highlights battle strategies, administration systems, diplomatic negotiations, and cultural preservation efforts, which together structured the empire's foundation. It also seeks to address the sacrifices and intense challenges endured by Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, whose leadership and martyrdom remain lesser discussed on mainstream platforms yet hold profound historical importance.

This film is envisioned as a Pan-India cinematic movement, not restricted by language or geography. While Marathi will serve as the original language, the film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English. The objective is to make the legacy of the Maratha Empire accessible to audiences across India and worldwide. With interest in Indian historical storytelling growing internationally, Rudransh intends to stand as a cultural ambassador of Maharashtra's martial and spiritual heritage.

The production scale reflects ambition, precision and emotional depth. Large-scale battle sequences, historically accurate costumes, real locations of heritage relevance, and detailed art direction are expected to bring authenticity to the screen. The objective is not to create a fantasy spectacle, but to design a cinematic environment that mirrors the era as closely as possible. While the film promises grandeur, it also places equal emphasis on philosophical valuesleadership rooted in justice, duty before personal ambition, loyalty to the people, and collective unity over individual gain.

Rudransh - Legacy of a Great King" marks a moment where history, cinema, research, and cultural revival intersect. With its thoughtful storytelling foundation, the film seeks to inspire young generations to understand and honor their heritage. It is not only a film about past glory; it is about identity, self-respect, resilience, vision and collective pride.

The production is currently in progress and will be released worldwide in 2026. The team welcomes all those who wish to follow updates regarding casting, production milestones, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and cultural collaborations.

The film will be distributed across major Indian and international territories, with festival submissions planned before its theatrical release in 2026.

For official inquiry, partnerships and updates:

Website: www.othbrokproduction.com

Email: othbrok@gmail.com

IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt38841686/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor