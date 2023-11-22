Rudrra Sensor Celebrates 21 Years of Excellence in Manufacturing Customized Sensors

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 22: Rudrra Sensor, a pioneering name in the industrial equipment sector, has achieved a milestone this year by completing 21 years of service. Since its inception in 2001, with five employees, the company has evolved into an organization comprising over 100 employees and boasting an annual turnover of Rs 25 crore. Renowned for its commitment to tailored manufacturing load cells of the highest quality, the company has emerged as a reliable partner for diverse sectors. It provides services catered towards weighing industries, construction machinery, pharmaceutical equipment manufacturing, educational institutes, and research organizations.

Founded by Mahendra Sakhrelia and Viral Gayakwad, the company set out on its journey to meet the growing demands of the Indian market and introduce innovative force sensor applications. Their dedication and innovative approach have brought the company from nothing to where it is today, which is a symbol of innovation and reliability in the equipment industry.

Reflecting on their journey, Mahendra Sakhrelia, co-founder of Rudrra Sensor, shares, "Being inspired by the potential in the Indian market ignited a deep desire within us to bring forth new and cutting-edge products. Going back 20 years, we've been committed to delivering solutions specific to our customers' wants and needs. It's been vital for us to understand their needs to have any success."

Adding to that, Viral Gayakwad, co-founder of Rudrra Sensor, said, "Our ability to deliver tailor-made solutions that meet diverse customer requirements has helped shape our success story. Our customers trust us and find contentment in our load cell offerings. We take pride in this, especially in our fastest delivery times and guaranteed performance."

The company has come a long way since its establishment in a space that was only 800 square feet, with a turnover of Rs 17 lakhs. Its influence stretches beyond the borders of India, as it now operates in Nepal, Bangladesh, Singapore, Vietnam, countries in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), Finland, and the USA. Such an impressive expansion has been attributed to their commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction and their focus on developing products and services that cater to users' needs.

The company is passionate about creating innovative solutions that make a real difference. The company takes immense pride in offering a wide range of load cell solutions, including Load Cell Amplifiers, Load Indicators, Load Cell Assemblies, Strain Gauges and Adhesives, and various Load Cell Accessories. These products are made from high-quality materials and advanced technology, ensuring precise measurements and reliability. Available in different designs, colors, and sizes, they cater to diverse industrial needs. Their efficient logistics and a team of skilled and experienced professionals guarantee on-time delivery of top-quality products, making them a trusted choice for industries requiring specialized force sensors.

Looking forward to the upcoming financial years, the company has set targets, intending to surpass a turnover of 100 crores. With their solid foundation of trust, innovation, and exceptional customer service, this objective looks more than feasible. Their approach to understanding customer requirements and delivering top-notch cell solutions puts them in a position where they'll be able to expand further into various user markets.

Rudrra Sensor is poised to achieve milestones in the future and aims to continue to step up its game by offering practical, efficient solutions that are well-received by the market. This culminates in being a reliable choice for industries seeking specialized products.

