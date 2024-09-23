"Rug Utsav 2024": An Exquisite Journey Through Jaipur Rugs' Handcrafted Artistry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: Jaipur Rugs, the world's largest manufacturer of handmade rugs and a beacon of India's rich textile heritage, proudly announces the inception of its much-awaited cultural event, "Rug Utsav." This annual festival is a celebration that goes beyond commerce, bringing together the artistry of rural Indian craftsmen and the discerning tastes of customers worldwide.

Rug Utsav, a month-long celebration of India's rich tradition of handcrafted carpets and rugs. Last year's event achieved outstanding success, generating Rs 15 crore in sales across all Jaipur rugs stores in India, including online channels. This year, with a strengthened presence across the country, the company is setting an ambitious target, projecting revenues to reach Rs 50 crore from the event. Rug Utsav continues to honor the exceptional craftsmanship of Jaipur Rugs artisans while connecting their creations with a global audience, reinforcing Jaipur Rugs' mission to bridge tradition with modern design.

Fresh from an impressive financial year closing with a group turnover of Rs 975 crores and the successful launch of new stores in Pune and London, Jaipur Rugs is set to captivate hearts once more with the spirit of Rug Utsav. With 17 stores in prestigious locations such as India ,Milan, Dubai, Russia, and China, the brand is now set to host a month-long festival exclusively in India, offering an unforgettable experience at its Indian locations and on its website.

At Rug Utsav, visitors will have the chance to explore a curated selection of over 5,000 exquisite rugs, each telling a unique story of tradition, culture, and craftsmanship. For the first time ever, Jaipur Rugs is offering exclusive deals on its celebrated "Manchaha" collection, renowned for its innovation and artistry. The festival is more than an opportunity to purchase; it's a cultural journey into the heart of rural India.

Celebrate the Artisan's Journey: From Loom to Living Room

Rug Utsav is Jaipur Rugs' tribute to the artisans who breathe life into every thread and knot. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to interact directly with these artisans, gaining insight into the time-honored traditions that have been passed down through generations. For those eager to immerse themselves, there will be a chance to try their hand at weaving, guided by the master craftsmen themselves.

But that's not allRug Utsav is also a festival of fun and engagement. Lucky visitors can participate in a series of delightful games with the chance to win exclusive Jaipur Rugs goodies.

Uncover Iconic Collections: Contour, Genesis, Hacienda, Imara, Wunderkammer, Kasbah, and Mythos

Discover the artistry behind Jaipur Rugs' renowned collections. From the bold and contemporary "Contour" and "Genesis" to the eclectic elegance of "Hacienda," "Imara," and "Jaipur Wunderkammer," the festival showcases the diverse range of designs that define the brand's global reputation. Each collection, including the timeless "Kasbah" and the mythical charm of "Mythos," is available with special offerings throughout the event.

"Rug Utsav is not just a festival; it's a celebration of human spirit and creativity. It's our way of bringing the world closer to the soul of India, where every rug is a canvas, and every thread is a story. This event is a tribute to the hands that weave magic into every knot and the hearts that carry the legacy of our rich heritage forward.", Says Yogesh Chaudhary, Director Jaipur Rugs.

Join us at Jaipur Rugs stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, or online to be a part of this vibrant celebration. Rug Utsav is more than just a festival; it is a platform where creativity merges with culture, tradition blends with innovation, and artisans connect with a global audience.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience a world woven with stories, culture, and unparalleled craftsmanship at Jaipur Rugs' Rug Utsav.

Jaipur Rugs

"Let goodness, fairness, and, most importantly, love, prevail in business; profits will inevitably follow." ~ N.K. Chaudhary

Jaipur Rugs is a family business strengthened by the purpose of protecting ancestral knowhow and connecting rural craftsmanship with global consumers. By placing the human aspect at its core, the company has grown to become the largest network of artisans in India. It uses the age-old art form of handmade carpets as a tool to bring prosperity into the homes of 40,000 rural artisans of which 85 per cent are women. Founded in 1978 by Nand Kishore Chaudhary with just two looms, it now has over 7,000 looms and sells in over 90 countries. Today the company creates contemporary works of art by collaborating with creative talents capable of showcasing this ancestral craft with a new vision.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor