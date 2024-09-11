Rules of the Skincare Game are Changing: Redefined by e'clat

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 11: e'clat, a name synonymous with innovation and excellence in the skincare industry, is once again setting the benchmark. Renowned for its groundbreaking and best-in-class facial serums, including the much-loved Vitamin C Serum and Fadeout Serum, which have garnered a loyal following among millions, including celebrities and dermatologists alike, e'clat is poised to revolutionize the skincare game as it celebrates a decade of success in the Indian market.

As e'clat approaches its 10th anniversary, the company is taking a significant step forward, ushering in a new era in skincare. Deepank Gupta, CEO of e'clat, announced an exciting new initiative that will see the brand transition its product offerings from 30 ML to 50 ML, with no price increase, marking a significant shift in the skincare industry.

"At e'clat, our love for the planet and our commitment to sustainability have always been at the core of our brand values," said Gupta. "This initiative is our way of giving back to Mother Earth while also expressing our gratitude to the millions of customers who have made e'clat what it is today. By offering 50 ML of our best-in-class serums at the same price, we're making it easier for everyone to experience the finest in skincare without having to spend extra."

This move is not just about increasing the product size; it's about redefining accessibility and sustainability in the skincare industry. By reducing the number of packages required, e'clat is significantly lowering its environmental footprint, thereby contributing to a greener planet. At the same time, this initiative makes premium skincare more accessible to those who want to give their skin the best without compromising on quality or cost.

So, get ready to glow more with e'clat - without paying extra. As the rules of the skincare game change, e'clat continues to lead the way, ensuring that beauty and sustainability go hand in hand.

For more information on e'clat's latest initiative and to explore their range of 50 ML products, visit www.eclatsuperior.com or follow eclatsuperior

About e'clat

e'clat is a leading skincare brand known for its innovative and best-in-class facial serums. With a decade of experience in the Indian market, e'clat has become a trusted name among millions, including celebrities and dermatologists. The brand is committed to sustainability, innovation, and making premium skincare accessible to all.

