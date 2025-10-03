Running for Hope: Pink Power Run 2025 Unites Communities Against Breast Cancer

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 3: The Pink Power Run is a flagship women-centric running event dedicated to spreading awareness about breast cancer and empowering women to take charge of their health and wellness. Since its inception, the run has evolved into a powerful movement that unites thousands of participants, families, and communities in support of a life-saving cause.

Celebrated for its unique blend of fitness, solidarity, and social impact, the Pink Power Run goes beyond just being a raceit is a platform to promote early detection, timely treatment, and strong community support for breast cancer fighters and survivors.

With its vibrant atmosphere, inspiring stories, and inclusive spirit, the event continues to make a meaningful difference while celebrating the strength, resilience, and determination of women.

Origins & Mission

The Pink Power Run was founded by Sudha Reddy with a simple yet powerful visionto create awareness about breast cancer and emphasize the importance of early detection and timely treatment. What began as a community initiative has now evolved into one of India's most impactful awareness runs, uniting people from all walks of life in a shared mission.

At its core, the Pink Power Run is about more than runningit's about empowerment, education, and solidarity. The mission is to inspire individuals, especially women, to take charge of their health, encourage regular screenings, and break the stigma surrounding breast cancer. By combining the spirit of fitness with a noble cause, the run continues to spread hope, celebrate survivors, and support ongoing efforts in the fight against cancer.

Chief Guest & Title Sponsor -

A movement is only as powerful as the people who stand behind it. We are deeply grateful to have had the support of eminent leaders and inspiring personalities who joined hands to amplify our mission.

From cultural icons like Honourable Shri. Kanneganti Brahmanandam and global changemakers like Julia Morley, Founder of Miss World, and Opal Suchata, Miss World 2025, to champions of governance and public service, including Leander Paes, IAS Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Dr. Tarun Joshi, Anti-Corruption Bureau Telangana, and Smt.Harichandana Dasari, IAS, District Collector, Hyderabad, your presence made the cause shine brighter. Together, we stride stronger towards creating awareness and driving change. Sudha Reddy Foundation is the official title sponsor of the event.

Course & Competition Highlights

Sponsors & Official PartnersThe Sudha Reddy Foundation, MEIL.

Timing PartnerTiming Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Registration partnerIFinish Hospitality Partner: Trident Hotel.

Recovery Partners: The Func.LAB & Argala.

Banking Partner: HSBC,

Power Snack Partners: Dadu's Sweets, Sumo Group, FITDAY.

Medical Partner: AIG Hospital, Granules.

Beverage Partners: PANACEA LIQUID, INTELLIGENCE, and Absolute.

Supported By: Hyderabad City Police.

Associate Sponsors: Olectra, Megha Gas, Red Health.

Media Partners: Andhra Joythi, TV News5, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, NTV, TV9 Network, Vanitha.

Barter Partner: Barter Exchange of India.

Legacy & Community Spirit

Over the years, the Pink Power Run has become much more than a runit's a living testament to what community, courage, and compassion can achieve when they come together.

Building a Lasting Legacy

- The event has steadily grown in size and impact, drawing over 15,000 participants in recent editionsa powerful sign of how deeply its message has resonated.

- It doesn't stop at raising awareness; Pink Power Run partners with medical institutions and specialists to promote early detection and treatment, ensuring the event drives actual health outcomes, not just visibility.

- The Sudha Reddy Foundation, which fuels the Pink Power Run, emphasizes not just charity but sustainable changethrough education, partnerships, and survivor support networks.

Results -

In the 10K Male category, Ankit Gupta emerged as the fastest finisher with an impressive time of 30 minutes and 52 seconds. He was closely followed by Kamlakar Deshmukh, who clocked 31 minutes 01 second, while Shubham Sindhu secured the third position with a time of 31 minutes 31 seconds.

In the 10K Female category, Seema Seema took the top spot, completing the distance in 34 minutes 44 seconds. The second position was claimed by Bharti Nain with a time of 35 minutes 46 seconds, and Sonika Sonika finished third in 36 minutes 40 seconds.

The 5K Male category witnessed a thrilling contest where Harmanjot Singh finished first with a remarkable time of 14 minutes 25 seconds. Sunil Kumar was just behind with 14 minutes 31 seconds, while Sachin Yadav clinched the third spot, clocking 14 minutes 35 seconds.

In the 5K Female category, Ankita Ankita secured first place with a time of 16 minutes 52 seconds. Neeta Rani followed in second position with 17 minutes 18 seconds, and Ankita Gavit finished third, recording 17 minutes 31 seconds.

Conclusion -

The Pink Power Run 2025 once again proved to be more than just a raceit was a celebration of strength, awareness, and community spirit. By uniting thousands of participants, survivors, families, and supporters, the event amplified its mission of spreading awareness about breast cancer and underscored the importance of early detection and timely care. Each stride taken was not just towards the finish line, but towards building a healthier, more informed society that stands in solidarity with women everywhere.

A heartfelt acknowledgment goes out to the partners who made this grand event seamless and impactful. Timing Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. ensured precision and accuracy as the official Timing Partner, while iFinish powered the event as the Registration Partner, making participation effortless for thousands of runners.

With its legacy of purpose and participation, the Pink Power Run continues to inspire change, foster hope, and remind us all that together, we can make a lasting difference.

