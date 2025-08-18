Running for Lives: Telangana 10K Run 2025, the Cause of Organ Donation

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 18: A morning of determination, solidarity, and purpose unfolded at Sanjeevaiah Park as over 2,000 spirited runners gathered for the Telangana 10K Run - 3rd Edition, dedicated to raising awareness about organ donation. Organized by MOHAN Foundation and Global Events & Entertainment, the event was a powerful reminder of how a single actthe decision to donatecan save multiple lives.

Coinciding with World Organ Donation Day, the run highlighted the importance of pledging organs and carrying forward the legacy of life. With the unwavering support of the Bank of India (Title Sponsor) and Nippon Express (Co-sponsor), the event brought together people of all ages under one noble cause: to promote the gift of life.

A Dignified Beginning

The run was flagged off by Shri Etala Rajender Garu, Member of Parliament and former Health Minister of Telangana, who addressed the crowd with encouraging words on the impact of organ donation in saving lives. He was joined by key dignitaries, including Shri Manoj Kumar Srivastava (GM South, Bank of India) and Shri Sudheer Nair (Branch Head, Hyderabad), who lent their support to this meaningful initiative.

Shri Raghuram, CEO of MOHAN Foundation, touched hearts as he shared inspiring stories of lives transformed through organ donationemphasizing that even in loss, one can give life.

Celebrating Runners Who Inspired

In the 5K men's category, Rahul Phartyal clinched the top position with an impressive finish time of 16 minutes, followed by Tiklu Naik at 0:17:52 and Vangala Dhanush at 0:18:17. Among the women, Anne Loukya emerged victorious, clocking 0:25:55, with Madhavi P at 0:29:22 and Chandrakala B following closely at 0:29:24, respectively.

The 10K run saw some remarkable performances across age categories. In the under-25 male group, Sahil Sagar led the race with a time of 0:34:26, followed by Gagan Kumar at 0:38:10 and Gopal at 0:38:36. The 25 to 40 male category was topped by Ramesh Chandra with a strong finish of 0:34:49, trailed by Seva Ram at 0:38:44 and Tumram Ramesh Kumar at 0: 39:07. Among males aged 40 to 55, Chinnaramaiah Mondru took the lead at 0:40:21, while Pardeep Thakur (0:43:38) and Sathish Bobba (0:44:39) rounded out the top three. In the above 55 male group, Nanda Kishore Narappa Reddy stood first with a time of 0:45:06, with Babu G (0:49:19) and Ranga Davala (0:54:05) securing the next spots.

For the women's 10K, in the under-25 category, Samreen Shaik claimed the top spot at 0:51:12, followed by Ekaterina Zubareva at 1:19:44 and Sadhvika Kadari at 1:29:53. The 25 to 40 category witnessed a close finish, with Madduri Kavya clocking in at 0:47:22, just ahead of Richa Rai (0:47:42) and Tanvir (1:00:02). In the 40 to 55 age group, Suparna Das led with 0:55:05, while

Radha Puri Goswami (1:00:56) and Preeti Semwal Bembi (1:14:20) followed. Among the female participants above 55, Madhavi Sharma took first place with 1:26:07, and was joined on the podium by Rajani P at 1:45:11.

Powered by Purpose and Partnerships

The event was supported by a host of brands and wellness partners who believe in fitness for a cause. Max Protein, Dr. Reddy's, Meghavi Wellness Spa, Body Armorlyte, Cornitos, Akshaya Kalpa, Germeteen Hospitals, Decathlon Secunderabad, and Taj Hotels, among others, lent their support to this meaningful movement.

At the heart of the event's operational excellence was Timing Technologies, the official timing partner. Renowned for delivering accurate and real-time race results across some of India's largest endurance events. Complementing this effort was iFinish, the official registration partner, which provided a smooth and efficient digital registration experience. iFinish handled thousands of registrations seamlesslyensuring participants had a hassle-free start to their race journey.

More Than a RunA Movement

The Telangana 10K Run 2025 was more than a raceit was a symbol of humanity, health, and hope. With every step taken, runners echoed the message that life can continue even after deaththrough the generous act of organ donation. The event once again proved that the spirit of running, when fused with a purpose, has the power to create lasting change.

