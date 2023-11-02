Runwal Thane Half Marathon 2023: A Mega Sporting Spectacle on the horizon

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 2: The vibrant city of Thane is set to witness a grandeur of athleticism and community spirit as the 'Runwal Thane Half Marathon' gears up for its big day on 5th November 2023. An astounding participation of over 3,000 runners, both seasoned and novice, is expected to grace this gala event.

Proudly presented by Runwal, the marathon is professionally organized by Sports Reconnect & Playfree Sports India, two leading names in the world of sports management. Their expertise promises to elevate the experience for participants and spectators alike.

Event Details:

- Date: 5th November 2023, 5.30am onwards

- Starting Point: 25 hour life, Ghodbunder Rd, next to Rmall, Manpada, Thane West

- Categories: 21km, 10km, 5km & 1 mile.

Marathon Features:

1. A thoughtfully curated route showcasing the splendid vistas of Thane along with its bustling urban pockets.

2. Regularly placed aid stations to ensure participants stay hydrated and in peak form throughout the race.

3. A post-race celebration with refreshments, live performances, and a vibrant atmosphere for runners to revel in their achievements.

4. Dazzling medals and certificates for all who cross the finish line, with special accolades for the frontrunners.

Sitanshu Jha, Director Playfree Sports remarked, "Our collaboration with Runwal has enhanced the offerings for the 2nd Edition and we aim to deliver an unparalleled marathon experience. Thane's community spirit and the city's enthusiasm for sporting events makes it the perfect host as well."

Dr Mohit Ramsinghani - Chief Sales Officer Runwal commented 'At Runwal, we're not just developers; we're building homes and nuture communites. Today we are honoured to be associated with Playfree and Sports Reconnect for Runwal Thane Half Marathon - it is a powerful partnership with a very important cause - mental health. We wish everyone all the very best for the marathon!'

"Last Year it was a great experience & this time as well we hope the experienced organisers leave no stone unturned for an amazing race" said Lt Cdr Bijay Nair, one of the Ambassadors for the race.

The citizens and local establishments of Thane have showcased overwhelming support, with many volunteering and others going to create energetic cheering zones along the path.

The Bib Distribution will be held on 3rd & 4th November at ILeaf Ritz banquet, RMall, Thane.

The Cause for the Marathon is to enhance mental health & also to promote kids education. The Organisers have tied up with BNI Foundation who help empower young minds & needy children with the gift of personality development & English speaking. This year they aim to empower 1200 young minds of thane & Mumbai suburbs.

We are grateful to all our sponsors & partners namely Runwal, Rainbow Group, PAC pre school, R Mall, I-Leaf Ritz Banquets, BNI, Food Strong, Ruggd Indian amongst others & are looking forward to conduct a amazing race said Sourav Ghosh, Director, Sports Reconnect.

While registrations are almost reaching full capacity, those who still wish to secure a spot can still be part of the action by registering on http://tiny.cc/thm. The event will also be broadcasted live, and real-time updates will flood social media under the hashtag #RunwalThaneHalfMarathon & #RunwalRunofJoy.

Thane is ready to run, celebrate, and make memories. We're excited to see you there!

Established in 1978, Runwal is one of Mumbai's premier real estate developers, operating in the residential, commercial, and organized retail verticals for over 4 decades. With a robust track record of 42+ delivered projects and 24 ongoing projects. The developer boasts of over 35,000 plus happy families, it has continuously driven to keep the 'customer' as a focal point in the designing, planning, and construction of all its projects. Testimony of their legacy has been over 35+ awards won by the group in these years.

Renowned for their professional finesse in sports events management, Sports Reconnect & Playfree Sports India have together sculpted numerous successful events, promoting athleticism, health, and community spirit.

Press Contact:

Sourav Ghosh

sourav@sportsreconnect.com

9892490940

