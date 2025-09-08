Rusaka Technologies Pvt. Ltd. announces incubation with IIIT Bangalore Innovation Centre, prepares to Launch SharekeyX platform in India

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Rusaka Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a next-generation AI-driven financial technology company, today announced its incubation with the prestigious IIIT Bangalore Innovation Centre, marking a major milestone in its journey to build India's leading financial intelligence and prediction platform.

The company, which recently acquired the India operations of Ruskin Felix Consulting LLC, USA, including the intellectual property rights for SharekeyX and iBankCentral, will leverage this incubation to accelerate its product roadmap, strengthen research collaborations, and scale operations across India.

SharekeyX, Rusaka's flagship platform, is a state-of-the-art AI-powered market strategy and prediction tool. It integrates real-time stock market data, predictive analytics, sentiment analysis, and news integration to deliver highly accurate financial insights. The platform's AI models achieve a Mean Absolute Error (MAE) of less than 3% on 3 year back-tested projections and is able to achieve an Alpha of ~61% over the benchmark return over a 75 live trading active session with no manual intervention, providing users with powerful tools to assess, predict, and act on market opportunities.

Rusaka Technologies is currently awaiting its SEBI Research Analyst license, which will allow it to roll out the platform in India with full compliance. The company has announced that it expects to officially launch SharekeyX in October 2025.

"Being incubated at IIIT Bangalore Innovation Centre gives us access to world-class mentorship, research talent, and a collaborative ecosystem. This will significantly strengthen our ability to scale SharekeyX and build India's most trusted AI-driven financial intelligence platform," said Ruskin Felix Barar, Chairman of Rusaka Technologies.

The company has also revealed that it has been valued at USD $3.5 million (approx. INR 30 crore) in India, underlining strong investor confidence in its vision and growth trajectory. With a global opportunity spanning equities, debt, commodities, and currency markets worth over $100 trillion, Rusaka is strategically positioned to capture the rapidly expanding Indian investor base, which is projected to grow from 161 million in 2024 to 222 million by 2027.

Through SharekeyX, Rusaka Technologies aims to democratize access to predictive market intelligence, helping investors, traders, and institutions make more informed decisions. The platform will offer subscription models, API integrations, and future trading/broking capabilities, creating a full-stack ecosystem for financial insights and execution.

Rusaka Technologies is an AI/ML technology development company headquartered in India. Primarily a technology consulting and programming firm, it owns multiple innovative platforms in AI/ML and NLP and is looking to lead the AI & tech innovation domestic and global market. Its flagship product, SharekeyX, is designed to revolutionize financial market intelligence with AI-powered predictive analytics, NLP-driven sentiment analysis, and integrated portfolio tools. The company is backed by industry leaders in AI, finance, compliance, and private equity, and has recently been incubated by IIIT Bangalore Innovation Centre.

For more information, visit: www.sharekeyx.com & www.rusaka.com

