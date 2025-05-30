Rusan Pharma's 2baconil Launches Anthem-Led "2baconil Kar, Zindagi Fulfil Kar" Campaign on World No Tobacco Day 2025

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: This World No Tobacco Day, Rusan Pharma's nicotine patch brand '2baconil' has unveiled a quirky anthem-driven campaign titled "2baconil Kar, Zindagi Fulfil Kar." The new campaign represents a bold creative shift in anti-tobacco messaging - moving away from fear-based scare tactics and instead embracing empathy, relatability, and humour. By positioning 2baconil as a non-judgmental, supportive quit-smoking partner, the campaign speaks to people who smoke in their own language and with a dose of light-hearted encouragement.

Conceived by digital agency Beeing Social, the anthem-style creative film is a musical ode to quitting smoking that swaps gloom and guilt for wit and warmth. Anti-smoking campaigns often rely on graphic fear appeals, from shocking images of diseased lungs to grim warnings of death, however,' "2baconil Kar, Zindagi Fulfil Kar" flips the approach. The video features upbeat, humorous lyrics and everyday scenarios that smokers will find all too relatable. With tongue-in-cheek lines like "Room freshener bhi inse rahe darte" (even room fresheners are afraid of them) and the catchy refrain "Phoonkna band kar, zindagi fulfil kar" (stop puffing away, fulfill your life), the anthem uses situational comedy to highlight the quirks and inconveniences of a smoker's life. Instead of moralising, it strikes a friendly, encouraging tone that acknowledges the struggle to quit while inspiring viewers to see the brighter side of a smoke-free life. Mrs. Malavika Kaura Saxena, Chief Marketing Officer of Rusan Pharma, explained the ethos behind this approach. "People with a smoking habit deserve encouragement, not criticism. With this campaign, our vision was to blend strategic storytelling with genuine cultural insight. The result is an anthem that feels less like an advertisement and more like an upbeat rallying song for smokers contemplating a change. This anthem addresses real moments of hesitation with warmth and wit. Our goal is simplewhen someone decides it's time for a change, '2baconil kar' should be the first action they think of, confident they have a helpful partner in their corner."

Central to the campaign's creative edge is a linguistic pivot - transforming '2baconil' into a verb. With the mantra "2baconil kar, zindagi fulfil kar" woven into everyday conversation, the brand shifts from a product name to an instant call to action. Prompting people to do '2baconil' when they decide to quit embeds the nicotine patch as the natural first step toward a smoke-free life, driving memorable recall and making quitting synonymous with the brand.

Abhishek Mittal, Co-Founder of Beeing Social, the Digital First Integrated Agency behind the creative, commented on this linguistic hook and how AI integration helped create an unprecedented musical anthem. "Behaviour change starts when people feel seen, not shamed. With 2baconil, we've turned quitting into a verban action that feels light, doable, and stigma-free. And who better to lead this shift than 2baconil - the first nicotine patch in India by Rusan pioneers of addiction treatment. They've earned the right to not just sell a product, but spark a cultural movement around quitting. Moreover, this is the first-ever AI-generated anthem in the smoking cessation category, a unique achievement that sets it apart from other brands in this space."

