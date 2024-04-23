Rushabh Shah, Driving innovation and quality at Jivraj9 Tea

Rushabh Shah is playing a key role in steering the growth of Jivraj9 Tea, a renowned name synonymous with superior quality and flavours in Gujarat and beyond. As Executive Director of Jivraj9 Tea, he inherits and furthers the illustrious legacy brewed by his grandfather, late Shri Suresh Shah, and his father, Viren Shah.

Rushabh Shah brings to the table a keen business insight and exceptional marketing expertise. He oversees sales and marketing strategies, aimed at expanding the brand's footprint and enhancing consumer engagement. With a diverse skill set including Public Speaking, Marketing, Leadership, Business Strategy and more, Rushabh Shah contributes valuable insights not just to Jivraj9 Tea Group but the entire tea industry.

“Our foremost objective is to work towards market growth and increasing market share while contributing to driving tea beverage consumption. This necessitates a strong focus on quality and continuous innovation, which is one of our biggest strengths and the reason why Jivraj9 is a household name in India,” says Rushabh Shah, who has a Master's degree in Business Management from the renowned SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai.

Rushabh Shah's leadership epitomises Jivraj9 Tea's commitment to excellence, consistency, and innovation, reaffirming its position as a household name in the tea industry. Jivraj9 Tea has a presence across 75,000 retail outlets spanning more than 30 countries. It sells more than 10 lakh tea packets daily. The brand's speciality like in its meticulous selection of Crush-Tear-Curl (CTC) Leaf tea sourced from the finest tea estates of Assam.

At the heart of Jivraj9 Tea's success is its cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Surat, which has a capacity of 20 million kilograms per annum, with automated tea blending and packaging machines. The facility also comprises an in-house quality control laboratory, ensuring stringent testing for physical, chemical, and microbiological consistency. Certified under FSSAI and US FDA standards, the plant adheres to stringent hygiene protocols, ensuring purity in every blend.

Through Rushabh Shah's relentless pursuit of quality and steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, Jivraj9 Tea remains at the forefront of redefining benchmarks within the tea industry.

