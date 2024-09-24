Rushil Decor Limited has elevated the young and dynamic Rushil K. Thakkar as its Managing Director

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 24: Rushil Decor Limited (BSE: 533470) (NSE: RUSHIL) is pleased to announce the promotion of Rushil K. Thakkar as the Managing Director (MD) of the company.

Rushil Thakkar has been elevated as Managing Director - Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company ('the Board'), at its Meeting held on Friday, September 20, 2024, approved the promotion of Rushil K. Thakkar (DIN: 06432117) as Managing Director of the Company for the remaining period of his tenure, subject to approval by the Members of the Company.

A brief profile of Rushil K. Thakkar is given below:

Rushil K. Thakkar holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Gujarat University and has been actively involved in the Company management for over 11 years. Rushil Thakkar is a young and dynamic leader and has played a key role in driving several major projects, including the successful implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Thin & Thick MDF project and the establishment of the Jumbo size laminated sheet project in Gujarat.

He has a deep understanding of the Laminate, MDF board and Laminated flooring industries, which has been pivotal in improving the company's operational capabilities and expanding its product offerings. In addition, he has also played a crucial role in overseeing logistics, warehousing and export operations, further strengthening the company's global reach.

The Chairman of the Company Krupesh G. Thakkar said that:

"I am pleased to announce the elevation of Rushil Thakkar as the Managing Director of the Company. Over the past 11 years, Rushil has made significant contributions to our key projects, including the establishment of new production capabilities and the expansion of our product lines. His dynamic leadership and dedication have been crucial in driving the company's growth and keeping us competitive in the market. With his extensive industry knowledge and strong commitment to operational excellence, I am convinced that he will lead the company towards continued growth and success. I look forward to working closely with him and the rest of the team as we continue to create value for all our stakeholders and take the company to even greater heights."

Appointment of Hiren S. Mahadevia as an Independent Director - Rushil Decor hereby informs that the Shareholders at their 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 20th September, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the appointment of Hiren S. Mahadevia (DIN: 00156429) as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of one year with effect from 09th August, 2024.

A brief profile of Hiren S. Mahadevia is given below:

Hiren S. Mahadevia is an experienced finance and legal professional with over 35 years of expertise, specializing in strategic financial management, corporate planning and compliance management. As the former Group CFO and Company Secretary of Ashima Group, he played a pivotal role in managing financial, legal and ERP implementation activities. He has a strong background in textiles and real estate, with notable achievements in restructuring, foreign collaborations and managing high-level financial operations. He holds a degree of MBA in Finance, LLB and is a qualified Company Secretary.

About Rushil D e cor

Founded in 1993, Rushil Decor Limited is a globally leading Company in modern interior infrastructure and eco-friendly composite wood panels. The company excels in setting industry benchmarks through innovative designs and advanced technology. Operating six cutting-edge manufacturing plants, Rushil Decor has an annual capacity of 3,30,000 CBM MDF and 3.49 million Laminates, serving customers in over 53 countries. The company's product range includes VIR Laminates, VIR MDF boards, VIR MAXPRO (HDFWR) boards, VIR Pre-laminated Decorative MDF/HDFWR boards, VIR Modala Ply, VIR PVC and VIR WPC boards/doors.

Rushil Decor's commitment to quality, design excellence and customer-centricity distinguishes it in the market. Driven automated plants, world class German technologies and global standards, Rushil Decor relentlessly creates smarter spaces. The company ensures optimal supply chain efficiencies and resource utilization. Strategic local plantations further enhance cost advantages in raw material sourcing, allowing Rushil Decor to meet global market demand effectively and sustainably.

For more details, please visit: www.rushil.com.

