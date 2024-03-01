Russell Reynolds Associates India Announces Change at the Top

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 1: Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that the firm has appointed Puneet Kalra as the Head of India practice, taking over the leadership role from Sachin Rajan, effective March 1, 2024.

With a very successful run since opening the India offices in 2006, Russell Reynolds Associates (India) has undertaken over 2,000 assignments partnering with several leading clients in matters of Board Effectiveness, CEO & C-suite Succession, Executive Search and Leadership Development.

India is uniquely positioned on the world stage. A stable macro environment, favorable geopolitics and affirmative investments in key sectors are providing several industries and companies a unique opportunity to be globally competitive.

Russell Reynolds Associates will be further expanding the team in India and accelerating growth, helping their clients with the most critical leadership imperatives. With a culture of execution centricity and focus on long-term impact, Russell Reynolds will continue to help the most progressive organizations realize their ambitions.

"I am delighted to be taking over the leadership of a fabulous team in India and we will continue to deliver the highest quality of work to our clients," said Puneet Kalra, Managing Director and Head of Russell Reynolds Associates India.

"India is a strong growth story for us and we are committed to investing in this very attractive market", said Filiep Deforche, Regional Leader.

Puneet is based in New Delhi and worked in management consulting with Accenture and the Monitor Group before joining Russell Reynolds Associates in 2010. He is an Engineer from Delhi University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.

Sachin will continue to be a senior member of the firm's Healthcare & Life Sciences practice and serve on global firm committees.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory firm. Our 600+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private, and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic, sustainability, and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture, and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led.

