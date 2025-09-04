Rustic Town Unveils Handcrafted Leather Collection Made in India

VMPL

Sugar Land (Texas) [US], September 4: Rustic Town, a U.S.-based direct-to-consumer leather brand, has announced the launch of its latest collection of handcrafted leather goods, designed in the United States and brought to life by skilled artisans in India. This new line represents a balance between tradition and modernity, reflecting the brand's commitment to heritage craftsmanship, fair wages, and ethical production practices.

"Every bag tells two stories: the customer's journey and the artisan's proud craft," said Pankaj Gupta, CEO of Rustic Town. "Our promise is simplebuild beautiful, long-lasting leather goods, support artisan livelihoods, and treat customers with the same care we put into every stitch."

* What Matters to You, Built In

Each piece begins with full-grain leather that develops a rich, natural patina the more you carry it. High-stress points are reinforced with durable stitching and rigorously tested hardware, so your bag stands up to years of commutes and trips. Inside, layouts are thoughtfully designedpockets actually fit phones, keys, notebooks, passports, and other daily essentialsso organization feels effortless. For those seeking form and function in one, our elevated everyday carries include a curated range of women's leather bags that balance structure with soft, wearable silhouettes.

Confidence should come standard. Every product is backed by a straightforward one-year warranty with easy claims and real human help within 24 hours. Quality is managed under ISO 9001, and materials are aligned with REACH standardsmeaning no Chromium VI and no restricted azo dyes touch your skin or your carry.

Our ethics are as considered as our design. Rustic Town goods are handcrafted by fairly paid artisans whose skills support their families and communities. We favor eco-friendly tanning, use low-waste cutting techniques, and produce in small batches to keep quality high and excess low.

We also keep things clear and honest. Product pages show exactly what fits inside each style, so you can choose with certainty. If you're dialing in your travel kit, our organized leather toiletry bags make the "what fits" question refreshingly straightforward.

Because leather is a natural material, color variations are expectedevery hide is unique, and that uniqueness is part of the charm. A gentle leather aroma is normal and fades within one to two days. Care is simple, too: wipe clean, let it air, and condition occasionally to keep the leather supple for years.

For a personal touch, many styles can be monogrammedan option that makes each piece feel distinctly yours.

* Why Rustic Town Leads in the Leather Market

As a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, Rustic Town is uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality full-grain leather at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional leather retailers. By removing middlemen, distributors, and unnecessary markups, we keep costs fair while ensuring artisans are paid well. The result? Customers enjoy world-class craftsmanship without inflated retail prices.

This model also means we can control every stagefrom sourcing and eco-friendly tanning to design and finishingensuring consistent quality, transparent practices, and faster innovation. Consumers benefit from genuine leather goods that don't cut corners, backed by responsive customer support and a one-year warranty. Whether it's a professional leather portfolio, a versatile leather duffle bag for travel, or everyday essentials like our leather pencil cases, Rustic Town offers the confidence of durability and the satisfaction of value.

* Made the Right Way

Rustic Town collaborates closely with skilled artisans in India who specialize in hand-cutting, hand-stitching, and careful finishing. Purpose-built tools for creators and culinary professionalslike our durable leather knife roll showcasing the same attention to detail found across the line. Our quality team oversees materials and construction standards at every step to ensure each piece meets rigorous benchmarks before it ships.

* Availability

The handcrafted collection is available now in limited quantities through Rustic Town's official website. Customers can explore a curated selection that includes leather messenger bags, duffle bags, toiletry bags, backpack, watch case, wallet, apron and knife rolls. Due to the small-batch production model, certain designs may sell out quickly.

* About Rustic Town

Rustic Town is a U.S.-based D2C leather goods brand committed to sustainable sourcing, artisan heritage, and honest pricing. By cutting out middlemen, Rustic Town delivers full-grain leather goods that age beautifully and last for yearswithout the traditional retail markup. The company manages quality under ISO 9001, uses REACH-aligned materials, and backs its products with a one-year warranty and 24-hour customer support.

* Media Contact

Rustic Town Customer Support

support@rustictown.com

www.rustictown.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor