Rustom Kerawalla Highlights the Growing Impact of Government Skill Development Programmes on India’s Youth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Education reformer and Ampersand Group Chairman Rustom Kerawalla has emphasised the transformative role of India's government-led skill development programmes, stating that these initiatives are rapidly reshaping the employability landscape for millions of young people. His insights align with the growing national momentum behind schemes such as the Skill India Mission, PMKVY, and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, which are helping bridge the skill gap in high-demand industries.

Kerawalla believes that as the job market evolves, the need for practical, job-oriented training is more critical than ever. “The industry today demands skills before degrees. Government programmes are ensuring young Indians receive hands-on training, credible certification, and exposure to real workplace environments—exactly what employers are looking for,” he notes.

Skill India Mission: Enabling Youth Employability at Scale

The Skill India Mission remains one of the most impactful government interventions. With dedicated training in sectors such as healthcare, IT, retail, hospitality, and automotive, the programme ensures students learn skills aligned with current industry standards. This allows young people to transition smoothly from education to employment, significantly boosting their job readiness.

Kerawalla highlights that Sector Skill Councils and industry partnerships have made the mission more efficient and relevant. “A student emerging from Skill India training is not just certified—they are work-ready from day one,” he adds.

Breaking Barriers Through Accessible, Certified & Practical Training

Government skill development initiatives come with long-term benefits that have made them invaluable to India's youth:

Nationally recognised certifications that strengthen credibility in both domestic and global job markets.

that strengthen credibility in both domestic and global job markets. Affordable or free training , ensuring equal access regardless of economic background.

, ensuring equal access regardless of economic background. Apprenticeships and real-workplace exposure , which significantly enhance productivity and confidence.

, which significantly enhance productivity and confidence. Entrepreneurship-focused modules, enabling youth to build small businesses and pursue self-employment opportunities.

“These programmes democratise opportunities. They equip young people not only to seek jobs but to create them,” Kerawalla observes.

Government's Continued Push for Digital Learning & Partnerships

The government's commitment extends beyond skill training, with policy support, public-private partnerships, and digital learning platforms such as SWAYAM, DIKSHA, and NSDC portals. These offer flexible learning pathways, especially beneficial for rural and remote communities.

Rustom Kerawalla states, “Digital access has ensured that geography is no longer a barrier to learning. This is how India will truly unlock the potential of its young population.”

Strengthening India's Future Workforce

The growing impact of skill development programmes is evident across industries, with companies increasingly benefiting from work-ready, skilled, and confident young professionals. As India moves towards becoming a global skill-based economy, Rustom Kerawalla believes that continued focus on scalable, quality-driven training will be crucial.

“India's demographic dividend will only deliver results if our youth are prepared for the realities of modern workplaces. Government skill development programmes are the backbone of this preparation,” he concludes.

About Rustom Kerawalla and the Ampersand Group

Rustom Kerawalla is one of India's leading education entrepreneurs and the Founder & Chairman of Ampersand Group, known for building future-ready education ecosystems through technology, capability development, and government partnerships.

Ampersand Group works extensively in the education and skill development sectors, partnering with governments, institutions, and global organisations to enhance quality learning and training outcomes across India.

