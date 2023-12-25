New Delhi (India), December 25: Rustom Kerawalla’s VIBGYOR Group of Schools going Green with the installation of solar panels at its VIBGYOR High school at Electronic City, Bengaluru.

VIBGYOR Group of schools, a part of the Ampersand Group, has announced the successful installation and implementation of its pilot solar panel project at VIBGYOR HIGH, E-CITY, Bengaluru.

In keeping with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically UNSDG no. 7: ‘Affordable and Clean Energy', VIBGYOR is committed to achieving lower carbon emissions and bringing cheap, reliable energy to its schools, by swapping traditional grid electricity supplies for solar power produced onsite. Efforts are underway to extend this green footprint across the entire network of 36 VIBGYOR schools pan-India.

Installing such solar energy systems will allow schools to substantially reduce annual carbon emissions and can power multiple activities such as digital classboard teaching, computer lab activity and office operations. It can also be used in the library and the auditorium, as well as to light up school grounds.

As Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman of Ampersand Group, opines, “The future is green. We owe it to our future generations to achieve a transition to clean energy. Indeed, it is about making an investment in our future.



