Rustomjee Group Launches Two Towers for Its Marquee Township in Thane - Uptown Urbania

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: After a successful launch of the first phase La Vie (Tower A), Rustomjee Group and Keppel are delighted to announce the launch of two new Towers at La Viea remarkable testament to modern living and community living. Nestled within the vibrant neighborhood of Thane, La Vie is more than just a residential project; it is a vision brought to life with a single design philosophyto build not just homes but to foster a thriving community.

Speaking about the new launch, Anupam Verma, CEO, Rustomjee Urbania, said, "At Rustomjee Group, we are dedicated to seeking fresh and innovative approaches to enhance the lives of our valued customers. We are absolutely thrilled to unveil our latest endeavor, two new towers of La Vie at Rustomjee's Uptown Urbania. This exceptional launch promises to offer an unparalleled living experience, delivering amenities and features that the city has never witnessed before. By offering a blend of international experience, contemporary styling and amenities, and environment friendly design and engineering, we believe that this project sets new benchmarks in almost every aspect."

La Vie at Rustomjee Uptown Urbania spreads across 8.5 acres within a vast 100+ acre township. This grand project comprises eight independent towers, each reaching up to 55 Storeys. Designed by the acclaimed architect Hafeez Contractor and featuring landscape design by COEN, Singapore, Rustomjee La Vie embodies architectural excellence. These towers gracefully encircle a central park adorned with recreational spaces, designed with the vision of transforming neighbors into lifelong friends. Rustomjee La Vie epitomizes community living, with well-defined zones catering to all age groups and a diverse range of sports and outdoor activities thoughtfully integrated across the property and within individual towers. The abundance of healthy active lifestyle amenities available at La Vie will be an enhanced value proposition to the standards of living of our valuable customers. The upcoming project is located in Thane, one of the fastest appreciating locations that has seen a significant increase in property value over the last decade.

The much-awaited launch offers thoughtfully designed 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom homes, where residents can enjoy three levels of leisure and recreation, fostering a sense of community and well-being.

* Tower B is seamlessly connected to Tower A, offering beautifully crafted 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 580 to 630 sq ft in size. Tower B provides residents with the perfect blend of convenience and luxury.

* Tower C stands as an independent tower, offering exclusive 3-bedroom homes with balconies ranging from 882 to 961 sq ft. With just six apartments per floor and five elevators, Tower C provides a low-density living experience. The apartment layout includes a welcoming foyer area and an L-shaped living-dining space. Tower C offers breathtaking views of the Olympic-sized pool and the western skyline, with independent amenities on the recreational floor and rooftop.

All the residences offer premium specifications and are designed to offer breathtaking, unobstructed and spectacular views. Each home at Rustomjee La Vie is designed to offer luxury, comfort and functionality for residents to experience modern-day living.

Thane's close proximity to burgeoning business hubs in Powai, Vikhroli, and Ghansoli, along with easy access to the Eastern Express Highway, makes it the preferred choice for homebuyers seeking the perfect blend of urban convenience and natural beauty.

