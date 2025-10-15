Rustomjee Makes This Festive Season Meaningful With Flexible, Transparent, and Thoughtful Homebuying Offers

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Rustomjee Group (Keystone Realtors Ltd.), one of Mumbai's most trusted real estate developers, has launched specially curated festive offers across its premium residential portfolio throughout October 2025, targeting homebuyers across Mumbai Metropolitan Region with flexible, milestone-based payment plans. The limited-period initiative allows customers to secure properties with just 20% payment upfront, with the remaining amount structured around construction milestones, a move designed to ease financial pressure while maintaining the group's hallmark transparency and quality standards.

Dr. Rakesh Setia, President of Sales, Marketing and CRM, Rustomjee Group, said, "The festive season is traditionally a time when homebuying sentiment strengthens, driven by optimism and the desire to make long-term, meaningful investments. At Rustomjee, we have introduced specially curated festive offers across our premium portfolio to make this decision more attainable. The flexible, milestone-linked structures such as the 20-80 and 20-30-50 schemes are designed to align payments with construction progress, reducing the upfront burden while enhancing transparency and trust. These initiatives go beyond festive incentive, they represent our commitment to enabling responsible homeownership, where financial ease meets delivery assurance. It is an approach that not only supports customer confidence but also reinforces Rustomjee's focus on creating enduring value for every homebuyer."

The company has already seen strong early momentum, with buyers responding positively to the transparent payment structures that reduce immediate financial commitment without compromising on Rustomjee's construction quality or delivery timelines. The festive offers remain valid for a limited period and span the group's diverse portfolio across multiple micro-markets in the MMR region.

