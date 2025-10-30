Rustomjee Releases Its First GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report, Setting the Blueprint for Responsible Urban Development

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Rustomjee Group (Keystone Realtors Ltd.), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, has released its first standalone Sustainability Report for FY 2024-25, aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, world's most widely adopted framework for sustainability disclosures. The report marks a significant step in the company's journey to integrate sustainability into every aspect of its business, benchmark progress against global best practices, and reinforce its position as a responsible developer shaping India's urban future.

Titled "Building Tomorrow, Thoughtfully," the report highlights how Rustomjee's philosophy of thoughtfulness extends beyond design and construction to governance, community building, and environmental stewardship. It captures measurable outcomes including a 96% reduction in Scope 2 emissions, zero lost-time accidents, elimination of single-use plastics, and the initiation of the company's first Net Zero pilot project at Belle Vue, Kasara. The company has also formalised a Board-level ESG Committee, strengthened transparency through global reporting frameworks, and committed that 50% of all new projects from FY 2025-26 will be IGBC Green Building certified.

Reflecting on this milestone, Mr. Boman R. Irani, Chairman and Managing Director, Rustomjee Group, said, "Sustainability stands at the very core of how we build and how we think. At Rustomjee, we have always believed that the spaces we create must endure for generations, not just decades. This report is a testament to that belief it reflects our transition from aspiration to accountability, from compliance to conviction. As we look ahead, our goal is simple yet bold: to ensure that every new development contributes to a greener, safer, and more inclusive urban future. Real estate, when guided by purpose, has the power to shape not just skylines but societies."

Elaborating on the Group's long-term ESG roadmap, Mrs. Namrata Nulwalla, Chief Sustainability Officer, Rustomjee Group, added, "Our first standalone Sustainability Report reflects a new level of transparency and ambition. We have aligned our disclosures with the GRI, UNSDGs, and SEBI's BRSR framework to ensure that our sustainability performance meets the same global benchmarks as our peers worldwide. The progress we've made from reducing carbon intensity to embedding circularity and ensuring zero safety incidents demonstrates that sustainability at Rustomjee is not symbolic, but systemic. The future lies in scaling this approach across our portfolio, so that every project contributes meaningfully to people and the planet."

Through this report, Rustomjee reaffirms its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and India's Net Zero 2070 vision, positioning itself as a developer driving measurable ESG transformation in the real estate sector. The company's next phase of action includes expanding renewable energy adoption across projects, implementing ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications across all Mumbai operations, and achieving ESG-compliant supplier partnerships. With over 26 million sq. ft. delivered, 47 million sq. ft. under development, and a legacy of creating integrated townships and sustainable communities across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Rustomjee continues to redefine urban living through innovation, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor