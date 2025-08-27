RV Life Sciences Creates History with Celin

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: RV Lifesciences Limited (RVLL) has proudly entered the Guinness World Records with CELIN by creating the World's Largest Strip Pack Sentence on Health & Immunity, innovatively crafted with CELIN strips. The sentence reads:

"Celin Celebrates Every Indian's Journey towards Wellness and Strong Immunity."

This one-of-a-kind initiative, where CELIN strips were used to form the sentence, symbolizing how CELIN - a trusted legacy brand - goes beyond being a product to becoming a movement for wellness. It reflects India's collective aspiration for health, prevention, and strength, while emphasizing that every Indian's health truly matters to RVLL.

Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Chairman of RV Group, shared: "This record is not just a milestone for CELIN, it is a celebration of India's trust in preventive health. CELIN stands for strength, wellness, and care - and through this Guinness achievement, we have shown how every strip of CELIN carries a message of hope and health for the nation."

This Guinness World Record is more than an achievement; it is a symbol of RVLL's vision to reach every corner of the nation with the message of wellness and immunity, reaffirming CELIN's role in safeguarding health across India.

