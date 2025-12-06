Rx Infotech Unveils Its New Logo, Marking a Bold Step in Its Brand Evolution

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 6: Rx Infotech, a leading name in the sector of technology and innovation, proudly announces the launch of its new logo - a notable symbol that represents the company's evolution, growth, and future vision.

This new identity marks a major milestone in Rx Infotech's journey, reflecting its transformation into a forward-thinking and innovation-driven brand that continues to empower users and businesses through advanced technology solutions.

"We've unveiled our new logo, which represents more than just a visual change, it's a reflection of who we are and the direction from where we're heading," said Atul Gupta, Director Rx Infotech.

He further added, "It is built from our spirits of innovation, our commitment to technology, and our focus on enhancing the human experience."

The redesigned logo carries a contemporary touch, symbolizing Rx Infotech's adaptability in a developing tech landscape. The new logo carries a powerful journey of sharp vision with help of design elements, with a touch of modern typography that reflects the company's energy, creativity, and progressive mindset.

The rebranding initiative is part of Rx Infotech's broader vision to strengthen its identity as a customer-first, innovation-led organization. The new logo serves as a bridge between the company's rich legacy and its future-forward ambitions, celebrating its continuous journey of technological excellence and human-centric innovation.

"Our refreshed identity signifies agility, trust, and transformation. It marks our evolution from a product-focused company to a holistic tech solutions brand," added Atul Gupta, Director, Rx Infotech.

As the new branding rolls out across digital platforms, packaging, and communication touchpoints, With the new identity, customers will experience a more cohesive and inspiring brand journey. Our new logo reflects Rx Infotech's evolution and future vision. It captures our spirit of innovation, our strong legacy, and our transformation into a modern, customer-first tech solutions brand. This identity marks a new chapter in delivering trusted and progressive technology experiences-added Deepak Sachdeva, Managing Director, Rx Infotech

The company happily acknowledged the support by all the stakeholders, partners, and customers who joined in celebrating this milestone and witnessed the unveiling of a new chapter in the Rx Infotech journey.

About RX Infotech

Rx Infotech is a long-established organization engaged in the import and distribution of electronic products. The company is closely associated with Lapcare, a brand known for its strong market presence, and Dell, recognized for its legacy of premium innovation and exceptional reliability. In addition, Rx Infotech distributes products from 3M and Sunmi, offering a comprehensive range of computer accessories, and supply chain management solutions.

With a team of over 400 employees, the company has built a strong nationwide presence, operating through a network of 10,000+ dealers and retailers, 200+ service centres, and a cumulative ecosystem of more than 40,000 retailers, distributors, and stockist partners developed over the last 25 years.

Rx Infotech's core objective is to deliver high-quality, premium laptop and computer accessories across India, supported by a robust national distribution model and branch presence in every state to efficiently manage supply and service networks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor