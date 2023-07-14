RXT Token expands its Global Reach: BitcoinMan and RXT Token Unite in Mumbai, India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: RXT Token, the pioneering cryptocurrency from Georgia, is elated to announce its momentous collaboration with BitcoinMan, the renowned crypto figure from Singapore. Together, they are set to make waves in the vibrant city of Mumbai, India.

This groundbreaking meetup, organized in partnership with KoinBX India Community, took place at the esteemed Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai. KoinBX is a licensed exchange in India.

KoinBX Coin is thrilled to welcome the RXT community to the Indian ecosystem. Rimaunangis is the next-gen crypto project that merges the food chain & lifestyle industry with blockchain technology.

This strategic collaboration aims to foster innovation and unveil potential prospects for the involved crypto communities.

RXT Token and BitcoinMan have successfully left an indelible mark on the city's crypto enthusiasts. The meetup seamlessly amalgamated vibrancy, entertainment, and strategic partnerships.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Rimaunangis Digital LLC

Address: Tblisi, Georgia

Email: Admin@rimaunangis.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor