Ryan Group of Schools' INMUN 2025: Young Leaders Unite to Shape the Future

New Delhi [India], September 6: More than 1,200 students from over 100 schools across 25 Indian cities and the UAE came together in the capital for the 23rd edition of the Indian Model United Nations (INMUN), hosted by Ryan Group of Institutions.

The three-day forum, held at the SCOPE Complex and Siri Fort Auditorium, provided a dynamic platform for students to step into the roles of world leaders and debate critical issues of conflict resolution, global cooperation, and sustainable development.

The event culminated in the Ryan Leadership Summit, where delegates presented their resolutions and engaged with international dignitaries. Ambassadors from the European Union, Denmark, and Iceland addressed the gathering, emphasizing youth participation in shaping global affairs. The EU envoy highlighted the power of unity in leadership, Denmark's representative focused on clean water and ocean conservation, and Iceland's delegate urged young leaders to see climate change not as despair, but as a call for hope and action.

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla praised the initiative, commending it for inspiring young minds to contribute to building "a peaceful, prosperous, and self-reliant India."

Reflecting on the success of the conference, Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director of Ryan Group of Institutions, said: "We are grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ for enabling us to host forums like INMUN. Such platforms equip students with the skills of dialogue, consensus, and responsibility, while nurturing confidence and leadership qualities that extend beyond the classroom."

For the delegates, INMUN 2025 was not just a simulation exercise it was an experience that built friendships, enhanced confidence, and encouraged them to think and act as global leaders.

With the theme "Shape the Future of India," INMUN 2025 concluded with a strong message: the youth of today are ready to be the change makers of tomorrow.

About INMUN

INMUN refers to the Indian Model United Nations, a student-run simulation of the United Nations that serves as India's longest-running Model UN conference. Organized by the Ryan Group of Institutions since 2001, it allows high school students to act as diplomats, represent UN member nations, debate global issues, and practice diplomacy and public speaking. The annual event brings together students from diverse backgrounds to learn about international relations, negotiation, and problem-solving in a realistic simulation of UN processes.

About Ryan Group of Institutions

The Ryan Group of Schools, founded in 1976, is a highly awarded group with more than 150 schools, having a focus of providing holistic education to students. With a legacy of over four decades and a strong emphasis on academic excellence and character development, Ryan Group has established a reputation for nurturing future leaders and global citizens.

