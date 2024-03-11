S. Gurinder Singh Bawa, Chairman G. N. Khalsa College & Chairman GNIMS kickstarts the highly anticipated cricket tournament, Khalsa Supreme League (KSL)

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 11: Inaugural ceremony was an unforgettable spectacle, as numerous celebrities like Hema Malini, Shakti Kapoor, Jeetendra Kapoor, Zeena Taman, Jackie Shroff, Bhagyshree, Abhimanyu, Ronit Roy, Karan Singh Grover, Gulshan Grover, Talat Aziz, Madan lal and many more graced the cricket field to showcase their talent and support for this monumental event. The ground was filled with excitement as they took to the pitch, adding a touch of glamour and prestige to the tournament. Their presence not only elevated the atmosphere but also highlighted the significance of the Khalsa Supreme League as a platform for unity, diversity, and excellence in the world of cricket* Guru Nanak Khalsa College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Matunga, a renowned powerhouse of sports in Mumbai, announced the kickoff of its highly anticipated cricket tournament: "Khalsa Supreme League (KSL)". This groundbreaking initiative is the brainchild of the visionary leader S. Gurinder Singh Bawa, Chairman of G.N. Khalsa College & Chairman of GNIMS.

The Khalsa Supreme League, set to be the biggest community-based cricket tournament in Mumbai, promises to be an unparalleled extravaganza, bringing together the best talent from across the nation. Saabat Soorat Sikhs from every corner of the country will converge in Mumbai to participate in this momentous event, showcasing their prowess on the cricket field and celebrating the rich spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship. With 8 franchise owners and over 120+ players representing their teams from all over India, the league will redefine cricketing excellence and community engagement on a grand scale.

The list of teams and their owners- 1. Ahuja Giants - Owned by S. Satinder Singh Ahuja & M.P Singh 2. Timmy & Bachher Tigers - Owned by S. Gurbinder Singh Bachher & Harvinder Pal Timmy Mehta 3. Bright Stars - Owned by S. Satinderpal Singh Bright 4. Simran Royals Kings - Owned by S. Harpal Singh Bhatia 5. Randhawa Warriors - Owned by S. Mehar Singh Randhawa 6. Bindra Legends - Owned by S. Happy Bindra & King Bindra 7. Supreme Panthers - Owned by S. Jaspal Singh Sandhu 8. Dasmesh & Ronak Royals - Owned by S. Harjinder Singh Saini & S. Amardip Singh Vij The inaugural ceremony was nothing short of spectacular, featuring captivating performances, dazzling fireworks, and inspiring speeches that set the stage for the electrifying tournament ahead. Sardar Gurinder Singh Bawa is the esteemed Chairman of the Bawa Group of Companies, renowned for its presence in multiple sectors, including hospitality, real estate, infrastructure, and the burgeoning health and wellness segment. Additionally, he holds the distinguished position of Chairman at the Shri Guru Nanak Khalsa College of Science & Commerce in Mumbai. As a dynamic leader and influential figure, his visionary leadership continues to inspire entrepreneurs.

Reflecting on the announcement of the "Khalsa Supreme League (KSL)", he says "I am delighted to see the Khalsa Supreme League come to life, embodying the spirit of unity, excellence, and community that defines our institution. This tournament is a testament to the passion and dedication of our players and the unwavering support of our community. Let's make history together on the cricket field"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor