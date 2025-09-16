S. Harsith Rosan Crowned YIFW Mini Mr. Universe International 2025 – An Inspiring Journey of Dreams, Family and Global Recognition

Goa [India], September 16: The international stage witnessed a historic milestone as S. Harsith Rosan, a 9-year-old from Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, was crowned YIFW Mini Mr. Universe International 2025 at the grand finale of the first-ever season of M Universe International. Organized by Yash International Fashion Week (YIFW) and directed by Dr. Yash Ramu – India's Fashion Guru, the event marked India's debut in hosting a global pageant of this scale, bringing together contestants from across the world in a celebration of talent, culture, and confidence.

For Harsith, the crown was not just a recognition of his walk on stage—it was the result of years of dedication, sacrifice, and above all, the unwavering support of his parents. Born with a spark for performance, he began his pageant journey in 2022, inspired by actor Ajith Kumar. At just nine years old, he learned the true meaning of balance—managing his studies in Grade 4 while pursuing training and grooming for the international stage. His teachers and principal offered encouragement, but it was his mother and father who stood like pillars behind him, guiding his every step. His mother became his mentor, patiently supporting him through rehearsals, late nights, and moments of doubt, while his father gave him strength and reminded him that no dream was too big for a child with determination.

On stage in Goa, his hard work shone through. His most memorable moment was the crown ceremony, and his favorite round was the Evening Business Suit, where he displayed elegance beyond his years. Along with the prestigious title, he also won the Graceful Walk Champion award. As his name was called, he recalls feeling like he was flying, speechless with joy. For him, this was not just a personal victory but a triumph shared with his parents, family, and mentors.

Beyond the crown, Harsith is still a vibrant child. He loves acting, cricket, horse riding, dancing, and silambam. His hidden talents include performing with confidence and expressing creativity through different art forms. His life mantra reflects his spirit: “Nothing is Impossible – the word itself says I'm Possible.” Looking ahead, he dreams of becoming an iconic international model, working with leading brands like H&M and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and continuing to represent India proudly on global platforms. His role model in the industry is Dr. Yash, and to young aspirants he shares a powerful message: “The most beautiful thing you can wear is Confidence.”

The Event – M Universe International 2025

The historic first season of M Universe International was held at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Goa. The evening was anchored by Jijoy Cheeran, whose energy kept the audience engaged. The jury panel included some of the finest names in pageantry: Zeeshan, Mr. World International 2022 Winner; Rishika Sravya Ameri, Miss World International 2022 Winner from Andhra Pradesh; and Rashmi Hegde, Mrs. World International 2022 Winner from Mysuru.

The event crowned champions across categories:

• Mr. Universe International: Nithin Kandalam

• Mini Mr. Universe International: S. Harsith Rosan

• Mini Miss Universe International: Gloria Karen Wairimu

• Mrs. Universe International Grand 2025: Dr. Shilpa

• Mrs. Universe International: Suman Verma

Behind the scenes, the dedicated YIFW team—Nandhini, Kusuma, Manjula, and Yasmeen—worked tirelessly to ensure the show met international standards. The production, presentation, and execution made it one of the most glamorous events ever hosted in India.

About Dr. Yash Ramu – India's Fashion Guru

No story of M Universe International 2025 is complete without recognizing the vision of Dr. Yash Ramu, the Founder of M Universe International and M World International, both legally registered under the Government of India. Widely celebrated as India's Fashion Guru, Dr. Yash has earned global recognition as one of the best fashion groomers and choreographers. He is also acknowledged as the first International Director from India in global pageantry.

Dr. Yash's mission goes beyond hosting shows—he is creating global platforms for models, designers, and young aspirants to shine. With his relentless drive, he has placed India on the map of international pageantry, offering opportunities for dreamers worldwide. His guidance and platforms have inspired countless children like Harsith, proving that fashion and pageantry can become powerful tools for confidence, empowerment, and global recognition.

“Dr. Yash Ramu is not just an organizer—he is India's Fashion Guru, a mentor, and a creator of history who empowers youth to achieve global recognition.”

A Journey of Dreams and Family Support

For S. Harsith Rosan, the crown of YIFW Mini Mr. Universe International 2025 represents more than a title—it represents the love of his parents, the sacrifices of his family, and the belief that even the youngest hearts can achieve greatness when nurtured with care. His story is a reminder that success is never an individual achievement—it is built on a foundation of hard work, encouragement, and unwavering support.

From the classrooms of Namakkal to the grand stage of Goa, and now to the global spotlight, Harshith has proven that dreams have no limits when fueled by family and faith. His victory is not just his own but belongs to his mother, father, grandmother, mentors, and everyone who believed in him.

As he holds his crown high, Harshith sends a message of hope to children across the world: no matter how small the dream may seem, with patience, confidence, and the love of family, even a child can conquer the universe.

