S. Korea launches task force to create next-gen power grid using AI

Seoul, Aug 8 The government has launched a task force (TF) aimed at establishing a next-generation power grid that will use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve efficiency in the power supply, the industry ministry said on Friday.

The task force was formed after President Lee Jae Myung called last week for efforts to create an intelligent power grid that connects the entire nation with optimal power generation, storage and consumption, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, reports Yonhap news agency.

The TF comprises relevant government agencies, including the finance, industry, science and land ministries, as well as public entities, such as the Korea Electric Power Corp. and the Korea Power Exchange.

The envisioned next-generation power grid will make use of AI technology to effectively supply renewable energy without the massive construction of new infrastructure amid soaring demand for electricity sparked by technological development, the ministry explained.

It will also promote efficient power use and enhance the country's power security, the ministry added.

"We are now in an era where the electricity determines survival, and to supply cheaper and cleaner power with stability, we need a next-generation power grid utilising AI technology," said Second Vice Industry Minister Lee Ho-hyeon, who heads the new task force.

The vice minister also said the government will work to foster new business models in the power market, such as virtual power plants, to support the sustainable growth of the energy industry and revitalise regional economies.

Meanwhile, President Lee Jae Myung has called for establishing a next-generation power grid as he underscored the importance of shifting the country's power supply infrastructure to one that centres on renewable energy.

"Energy transition has become an essential task," Lee said as he presided over a meeting of senior presidential aides. "On top of an artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, the supply of renewable energy through power grid improvement has become very urgent."

Lee instructed the government to draw up measures to establish a next-generation power grid that lowers the inefficiency of long-distance power transmissions and makes use of cutting-edge AI technology.

The presidential office said the government will turn South Jeolla Province into a hub for such a plan, noting the region's potential for supplying renewable energy.

