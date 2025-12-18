S. Korean govt to form task force to handle Coupang data breach case

Seoul, Dec 18 The government said on Thursday it will form an interagency task force to handle the recent large-scale data breach at e-commerce giant Coupang Corp.

The decision was made at a meeting of science and technology–related ministers chaired by Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon, the government said, reports Yonhap news agency.

Led by Ryu Je-myung, second vice minister of the Ministry of Science and ICT, the task force will consist of officials from the science ministry and other organizations, including the Personal Information Protection Committee, the Korea Media Communications Commission and the Financial Services Commission.

The task force will hold regular and ad hoc meetings to share information on police and government investigations into the breach and discuss ways to strengthen the company's accountability.

The move comes after the government vowed to take stern action against Coupang, which confirmed last month that the personal information of 33.7 million customer accounts had been compromised.

The company has since come under fire for a lukewarm response to the incident and an intransigent stance toward Korean authorities.

Harold Rogers, interim chief executive officer (CEO) of Coupang, apologized for the breach during a parliamentary hearing Wednesday but did not present detailed measures on customer compensation or data security.

Meanwhile, the interim head of e-commerce giant Coupang Corp. apologized for a massive data leak of its customers' personal data at a parliamentary hearing Wednesday.

"I am deeply sorry for the concern that we have created for the Korean people," Harold Rogers, the interim chief executive officer (CEO) of Coupang, said.

The former chief administrative officer has been appointed interim head of Coupang's South Korea unit after his predecessor, Park Dae-jun, resigned to take full responsibility of the incident.

"We take this matter very seriously, and are working diligently to make sure we respond to your questions, to the concerns of our regulators and to the concerns of our customers," Rogers added.

