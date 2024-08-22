S S Rajamouli's associate director Peta Trikoti's Aho Vikramaarka TRAILER gets a grand launch

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 22: The trailer launch of Trikoti Peta's much-anticipated film Aho! Vikramaarka! was nothing short of a spectacular event, setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating cinematic experience. Held with much pomp and fanfare at Mumbai's popular movie theatre, the trailer left the audience electrified, showcasing a gripping narrative that blends intense action, powerful performances, and a tale of redemption. The excitement surrounding the launch is a testament to the film's potential to captivate audiences across the country.

Under the banner of Dev Gill Productions, Aho! Vikramaarka! marks the production house's debut in the Telugu and Marathi film industries. This ambitious project, produced by Aarti Dev Gill and Ashwini Kumar Mishra, has been extensively filmed in Pune and is set for a pan-India release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film's pan-Indian appeal, combined with its stellar cast and crew, positions it as a major contender in the Indian film landscape.

The story of Aho! Vikramaarka! revolves around a ruthless cop named Vikramaarka, portrayed by the dynamic Dev Gill. Known for his iconic role in Magadheera, Dev Gill brings his formidable screen presence to this role, portraying a character who undergoes a transformative journey from darkness to redemption. The narrative, set against the backdrop of organized crime in Maharashtra, introduces audiences to a harrowing reality, where the cop, once entrenched in unethical activities, finds himself on a path to save the exploited and bring down a fearsome antagonist.

Chitra Shukla shines as Archana, a vivacious Anganwadi teacher whose encounter with Vikramaarka sets off a chain of events that alter the course of the story. Pravin Tarde's portrayal of Asura, the film's chief antagonist, adds a layer of menace and intensity, making him a formidable force in the narrative. The supporting cast, including Bithiri Sathi as Kabootar, Sayaji Shinde as Sangameshwar, Prabhakar as Begada, Posani as Bilal, and Tejaswini as Bhawani, further enriches the film's dynamic storyline with their exceptional performances.

Director Trikoti Peta, known for his collaborations with SS Rajamouli on epic films like RRR and Baahubali, makes his solo directorial debut with this film. Speaking about the success of the trailer launch, Trikoti Peta expressed his excitement, stating, "We are overwhelmed by the response to the trailer. This film is a labor of love, and we assure our audience that Aho! Vikramaarka! will be a promising tale with exceptional performances, a full-blown entertainment that will leave a lasting impact."

As the countdown begins for the film's release, the successful trailer launch of Aho! Vikramaarka! has set high expectations, with audiences eagerly awaiting its premiere. The film not only marks a significant milestone for Dev Gill Productions but also heralds a new chapter in pan-Indian cinema, where stories transcend regional boundaries to resonate with a broader audience.

Link: https://youtu.be/mw8dyLF6cY8?si=1hw5hJHbDg122MSW

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor