S$15 million Gift of Impact to Empower Students and Elevate Finance Education

Singapore, October 31: Dr Lillyn Teh, a global advocate for holistic education and firm supporter of the Singapore Management University (SMU), made her third and most significant gift yet to the University today a S$15 million gift of impact to transform lives and provide holistic education to the next generation of changemakers.

Her latest gift deepens and broadens this legacy across three key fronts: Empowering Students Through Financial Support, Broadening Horizons Through Global Exposure and Elevating Academic Excellence & Learning Community.

Among the new initiatives supported through this gift are:

1. The Lillyn Teh Endeavour Study Award, to support students who demonstrate resilience and commitment to learning despite financial hardship.

2. The Lillyn Teh Global Endeavour Grant, which will enable students with financial needs to embark on student exchange programmes in Asia.

3. The Lillyn Teh Global Leadership Endeavour Grant, which enables deserving students to participate in international exchange programmes at leading global universities, cultivating a more well-rounded worldview.

4. The Lillyn Teh Endeavour Scholarship, offered annually to outstanding students at the School of Computing and Information Systems (SCIS) who are pursuing a second major at the Lee Kong Chian School of Business (LKCSB).

5. The Lillyn Teh Social Event: Two gatherings will be held annually to bring together recipients of Dr Teh's gifts, fostering mentorship, peer learning, and a strong sense of community

6. SMU's Master of Science in Applied Finance (MAF) programme: Sustained funding to go towards enabling hands-on experience with expert faculty guidance, industry engagement, access to specialised software tools, and the opportunity to invest real money in global markets.

"Dr Teh's generosity has helped lay the groundwork for a vibrant and supportive community one where recipients of her gifts can come together to share experiences, learn from one another, and grow collectively. By creating this platform for mentorship and connection, Dr Teh is shaping more than individual success stories she is nurturing a generation of students who lift each other up, and who carry forward the values of generosity, resilience, and shared purpose," said Professor Lily Kong, SMU President.

She added that Dr Teh's contributions have already begun to shape impact across campus. "Over the past year, Dr Teh's generosity has empowered SMU students by expanding access to education, recognising academic excellence, and enabling global exposure that broadens horizons and deepens cross-cultural understanding. Her support has also fostered a culture of learning and community, including initiatives that promote peer mentorship and hands-on experiences.

With this latest and most significant gift, these impact areas will be deepened and sustained for future generations. On behalf of the University, I extend my deepest gratitude to Dr Teh for her steadfast belief in SMU's mission. Her continued partnership exemplifies how our community is shaping the next chapter of SMU's story one that nurtures future-ready graduates and drives meaningful impact beyond our shores."

Dr Teh shared that her motivation to give stems from her belief in the power of education, and a desire to provide growth opportunities for the next generation.

She said, "I strongly believe that education is the great equaliser and powerful multiplier. I fully endorse SMU's holistic and globally connected approach and believe that students should be equipped not only with knowledge, but also with curiosity, creativity, critical thinking and compassion. Through this contribution, I hope to help students go further in their tertiary education and inspire them to start their own giving journey in the future."

The announcement comes as SMU celebrates its 25th anniversary, a milestone that reflects the University's evolution from a bold start-up institution to a globally recognised hub for innovation and impact. Dr Teh's gifts exemplify how philanthropy and partnership can drive the next phase of SMU's mission one where every potential gets realised.

About the Donor

Dr Lillyn Teh is a strong advocate for education as the cornerstone of shaping future pathways for young people. With a background in Finance and Computer Science, and experience as both an academic and an industry practitioner, she brings a unique interdisciplinary perspective to solving classic problems and new challenges.

Grateful for the strong support of her parents throughout her educational and professional journey, Dr Teh is committed to giving back by expanding access to quality education that empowers young people to reach their full potential. She believes that education is a powerful catalyst for social mobility and economic progress, and champions meaningful initiatives that foster curiosity, creativity and critical thinking.

Dr Teh taught at two American universities before moving into the private sector, where she managed one of the largest US pension funds. Now happily retired, she remains dedicated to making a meaningful and lasting impact on individuals and communities, helping to shape a brighter future for generations to come.

About SMU

A premier university in Asia, SMU is internationally recognised for its world-class research and distinguished teaching. Established in 2000, SMU's mission is to generate leading-edge research with global impact and to produce broad-based, creative, and entrepreneurial leaders for the knowledge-based economy. SMU's education is known for its highly interactive, collaborative, and project-based approach to learning.

Home to over 13,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate professional and postgraduate research programmes, SMU comprises eight schools: School of Accountancy, Lee Kong Chian School of Business, School of Economics, School of Computing and Information Systems, Yong Pung How School of Law, School of Social Sciences, College of Integrative Studies, and College of Graduate Research Studies. SMU offers a wide range of bachelors', masters', and PhD degree programmes in the disciplinary areas associated with its schools, as well as in multidisciplinary combinations of these areas.

SMU emphasises rigorous, high-impact, multi- and interdisciplinary research that addresses Asian issues of global relevance. SMU faculty members collaborate with leading international researchers and universities around the world, as well as with partners in the business community and public sector. SMU's city campus is a modern facility located in the heart of downtown Singapore, fostering strategic linkages with business, government, and the wider community. www.smu.edu.sg

