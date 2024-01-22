Saaj Bhatt’s “Tere Siva” Unveils a Musical Tale of Romance and Melody

In a celebration of love and melody, “Tere Siva” emerges as a poignant Hindi romantic ballad that promises to tug at heartstrings. Produced by the visionary Arleen Ram and co-produced by the talented Siddharth Bhatla, this musical masterpiece is slated to enchant listeners on its release date, 7th February, under the banner of Cali Muzic.

The soulful rendition is brought to life by the velvety vocals of Saaj Bhatt, who infuses every note with emotion. The enchanting chemistry of Avinash Mishra & Shivangi Khedkar, featured in the music video, adds an extra layer of magic to the narrative crafted by director duo Prince Singh & Lill Big.

Arafat Mehmood, the wordsmith behind the lyrics, weaves a poetic tapestry that complements the mellifluous composition. “Tere Siva” is not just a song; it’s a journey through the realms of love, brought to you by a stellar cast of musical maestros. Get ready to immerse yourself in the fascinating world of “Tere Siva.”

Join the anticipation and mark your calendars for a musical journey that transcends time and space.

“Tere Siva” is not just a song; it’s an immersive experience in the language of love, promising to leave an indelible mark on your soul.

