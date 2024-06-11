Sabine Hospitals Gets USD 50mn PE Funding Led by CX Partners

NewsVoir

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 11: Sabine Hospital and Research Centre has secured USD 50 million in funding from CX Partners - a private equity fund in the Indian mid-market with a long track record of delivering returns through cycles and a consortium of investors.

Sharing details about the development, Dr Sivadasan Sabine, Founder and Chairman of Sabine Hospital & Research Centre said, "CX partners and the consortium of investors share our vision of making high-end fertility, birthing and neonatal care affordable and accessible to the most remote towns of India. The investment of USD 50mn validates our strong clinical fundamentals, business practices and also recognised the immense need for better fertility, mother and childcare in India. We are now all set to embark on the next phase of growth with renewed passion."

CX partners works in the healthcare, financial services, consumer products and services and IT/outsourced service. With 29 portfolio companies and USD 1bn of assets under management across its funds and co-investors, CX partners is positive about Sabine Hospital's potential to immense growth.

Commenting on the investment, Vivek Chhachhi, Managing Partner, CX Partners said, "Sabine Hospital and Research Centre provides accessible healthcare at affordable costs. Their world-class fertility treatments cater to the growing medical needs of people. While upholding the utmost ethical standards and clinical excellence, the organisation has demonstrated remarkable growth, with a CAGR of 25% over the last three years. We see the potential in further expanding Sabine Hospitals to adjacent markets, drawing upon our experience investing in healthcare, attracting high quality professional leadership, and putting in place systems to manage growth."

Singapore-based Tanas Capital, a growth stage private equity firm, is part of the investor consortium. Sharing his thoughts, A Amit Sharma, MD of Tanas Capital said, "We are pleased to partner with CX and Sabine Hospital and Research Centre to aid the strategic imperatives of this franchise. The focused and nuanced approach of Sabine Hospital is a clear differentiator and is certainly well positioned for the next phase of growth."

Sabine Hospital and Research Centre was incorporated in 2016 as a single facility near Kochi. Now it operates 300 beds including 60 NICU beds across 2 facilities in Kerala. Sabine Hospital has an integrated model through which it offers mother and child healthcare services including IVF and other fertility treatments, birthing, newborn care and other gynaecological procedures. Conducting more than 6,000 IVF cycles and 3,000 deliveries every year, Sabine Hospital attracts patients from Maldives, Oman & Bangladesh besides Kerela. The hospital utilises cutting edge equipment to make high-end procedures like IVF more accessible. Upholding highest ethical standards, Sabine Hospital and Research Centre records the highest success rates.

Sabine Hospital and Research Centre is a progressive, hi-tech hospital offering successful programmes in Infertility, Assisted Reproductive Technology, Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Neonatology, Paediatrics, General Surgery and Genetics. Its flagship facility is in Muvattapuzha near Kochi, while it is running another centre in Trivandrum and on track to add two more facilities in the next 6-8 months. Founded in 2010 by Dr Sabine Sivadasan, it positions itself as the best infertility centre with the highest success rate in IVF and ICSI, complemented by high quality obstetrics, gynae and neonatal care. The hospital is committed to providing quality, affordable and accessible health care round the clock.

To know more about the SHRC, please visit: www.sabinehospital.com

CX Partners is a private equity firm focused on high growth mid-market companies. Prior portfolio companies in healthcare include Natco Pharma Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd and Healthium Medtech Ltd. Other investments include Minacs Group (a leading Business Process Outsourcing firm), Sapphire Foods (a leading franchisee of Yum! Brands), Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd and Mrs Bectors Food Specialties Ltd. Current investment by CX Partners include Veeda Clinical Research, Dindigul Thalapakatti Hotels, Sekhmet Pharma, Ummeed Housing Finance, JJG Aero, Indifi Technologies and Exotel.

O3 Capital acted as the advisors to the transaction.

Investor consortium

The investors in the round include Tanas Capital, a growth stage private equity firm, focusing on emerging corporates.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor