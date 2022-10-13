Sachin Salunkhe proudly presents 'Earth Care World Series' to encourage local talent and saving the planet

Sachin Salunkhe, a businessman, an innovator, and an influencer has curated the unique 'Earth Care World Series'.

The one-of-a-kind platform aims to bring cricket and the noble cause of saving the planet. Created by Sachin Salunkhe the platform aims to promote messages and initiatives that help combat climate change during their league T-20 league matches.

Salunkhe, chairman of the company, has initiated the "Earth Care World Series" as the maiden product of. The series will be played by legendary players, female cricketers, and upcoming superstars in India and overseas. The activities include investing in players and also buying teams.

The series is planning for a reality show to attract grassroots players and encourage local talent. The tournaments will happen in India, South Africa, and the USA. The main attraction is the open platform for countries, leagues, and clubs to send their teams to participate in the series. Once Earth Care hits the success mark, we will also buy into other leagues and teams that are played globally.

"I want the series to be a platform that hunts and promotes local talent. The series will succeed as we have great experts on our team. From our promoters Sunil Nikhar and Deepak Barge to our advisors Shailendra Gaikwad and Karunanidhi Dalmia. My wife, Shweta Salunkhe, is also part of this venture as the Chief Legal Officer and is determined to bring female cricketers to the forefront," adds Salunkhe.

Salunkhe has had a phenomenal and impressive career. As an entrepreneur, Salunkhe has worked extensively in the Fintech industry. After completing his MBA from Mumbai University, he found interest in innovating products and services that could pioneer the fintech sector in India. In his early days, he worked with several financial institutions globally, especially on GRP (Global Remittance Platform) and GPP (Global Payment Platform). He also holds experience working with various clearing houses in different countries, such as Target, ACSS, CHAPS, etc. He has worked in multiple capacities with and worked with SWIFT to build a cross-border fund transfer platform.

What makes his career trajectory interesting are the 104 investments he has made as a serial investor. He has worked with start-ups that had the potential to develop impactful products. He is the mastermind and worked as a founder in Aviation, Telecom, Food, Sports, Automobile, Renewable energy, OTT platforms, Fin-tech, and Global Payments sector. Amongst his companies, OTMSPL is one of the biggest fin-tech companies in India, working on digital banking. Currently, he is chairman of many international companies like Glocal food works, Eumsig FoodWorks, Coffee and more, Cafe peter, and wasabi 15 also one of the influential members of Black Hat Syndicus Private Limited.

