Sacred Heart School Siliguri – More Than a School, a Vision for the Future

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 9:When searching for the best school in Siliguri, today's parents don't just look at academics. They want a place where their children can discover who they truly are—a place that nurtures not only intellect but also creativity, resilience, and confidence. Sacred Heart School Siliguri offers exactly that.

A Thriving Community of Learners

At Sacred Heart, we are more than a school—we are a community. A place where students grow, thrive, and feel a deep sense of belonging. Our environment fosters independence, curiosity, and compassion. Every child is encouraged to be confident, capable, and connected to the world around them.

Recognized Across India for Excellence

Our continuous dedication to academic and personal growth has earned us national recognition:

Best Residential School in North Bengal – ASSOCHAM, 8th EduMeet 2024, Kolkata

Ranked among the Top 4 Co-Ed Boarding Schools in West Bengal – Education World

Winner of The Telegraph School Awards for Excellence in Academics and Extra-Curricular Activities

In a proud academic highlight, 51% of our students scored above 90% in the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams last year—a testament to our deep commitment to academic excellence and mentorship.

A Digital, Future-Ready Learning Environment

In a world that's evolving rapidly, Sacred Heart is preparing students not just for exams—but for life.

Google Workspace for Education powers our classrooms, encouraging collaborative, tech-driven learning

Sacred Heart is India's first school to implement Finland's Arctic ICT Curriculum, focused on digital innovation through storytelling—with minimal screen exposure

The ICT360 curriculum further enhances real-world computing, digital literacy, and responsible technology use

In math, students engage with the Tabbie Math Lab, turning complex concepts into games and problem-solving challenges. In English, our Language Lab sharpens communication skills, vocabulary, and fluency through audio-visual tools and interactive practice.

A Campus Designed to Inspire

Set across 8 lush green acres, Sacred Heart's campus is a space that inspires excellence in every form. Some of our standout features include:

A Semi-Olympic Swimming Pool

Dedicated AI and Robotics Labs

Film-making Studios, Audio-Visual Rooms, Music & Dance Rooms, and Art Studios

Conference Halls, Research Centers, and Digital Classrooms

Fully air-conditioned hostels for boys and girls, with dedicated wings, pastoral care, and cozy living environments

Nutritious, balanced, and delicious meals prepared to keep students energized and focused

Everything—from architecture to infrastructure—has been built to create a second home that promotes creativity, learning, health, and personal well-being.

Building Character Through Adventure & Service

At Sacred Heart, we believe growth happens beyond the classroom.

In a major milestone, we've launched our first-ever NCC unit in collaboration with the Indian Army, helping students build discipline, leadership skills, and a strong sense of national pride.

We also recently completed a 64-kilometre Himalayan trek at nearly 13,000 feet, led by both students and teachers—making Sacred Heart one of the few schools in Eastern India to achieve such a feat.

These programs build resilience, courage, and teamwork—values that last a lifetime.

Holistic Growth Through Vocational Exploration

Education at Sacred Heart is as much about the future as it is about now.

We offer rich, hands-on vocational programs designed to help students discover passions and talents beyond the syllabus:

Film-making

Culinary arts

Fine arts and design

Music and performance

This approach nurtures confidence, self-expression, and real-world skills, ensuring students are well-rounded and future-ready.

Why Parents Choose Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart stands out as a top ICSE school in Siliguri, not only because of academic results and awards, but because of our unwavering focus on the whole child.

We believe that education must evolve with the world. Our mission is to raise students who are academically competent, emotionally intelligent, socially aware, and equipped to stand out on any global stage.

Admissions Open – Step Into the Future

If you’re looking for a residential school in Siliguri that offers not just books and grades but a rich, meaningful experience for your child, Sacred Heart School is the place.

With visionary leadership, award-winning performance, and a caring ecosystem, we are not just shaping the future—we are creating it.

Enquire today. Join a community where education is an experience, and every child is empowered to shine.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor