New Delhi [India], June 19: Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited, a company engaged in design, manufacturing, and installation of retail shop fittings and fixtures, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO opens on June 20, 2025, and closes on June 24, 2025, with a price band of ₹131 to ₹138 per equity share having a face value of ₹5 each.

The issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1,23,00,000 equity shares, aiming to raise ₹16,974 lakhs. The issue is being managed by Hem Securities Limited, with Maashitla Securities Private Limited acting as the registrar to the issue.

The minimum application lot is 1,000 equity shares. The company has allocated 58,38,000 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 17,52,000 shares for Non-Institutional Investors (NII), 40,86,000 shares for Retail Individual Investors (RII), and 6,24,000 shares for Market Makers.

The capital raised will be deployed towards:

- Funding capital expenditure of ₹6,588.59 lakhs for setting up an integrated manufacturing facility, including land acquisition, civil construction, and purchase of plant and machinery.

- Investment of ₹1,699.02 lakhs in the subsidiary Safe Enterprises Retail Technologies Private Limited for manufacturing infrastructure development.

- Meeting working capital requirements amounting to ₹3,000.00 lakhs.

- Funding general corporate purposes.

Company at a Glance

Originally founded in 1976 as a partnership firm, the company was restructured and incorporated as Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited (SERFL) in July 2024. It has acquired two subsidiariesSafe Enterprises Retail Technologies Private Limited and Inscite Advisory Services LLP.

Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, SERFL provides tailored merchandising and shop interior solutions for varied retail segments such as fashion, electronics, and departmental stores. It operates three manufacturing units in Navi Mumbai and maintains an Experience Centre in Cochin.

The company's offerings span both traditional customized fixtures and advanced modular shop fitting systems with plug & play features, often integrated with IoT, digital screens, and electrified components.

Track Record of Financial Performance

- Revenue (FY25): ₹13,831.31 lakhs (Consolidated)

- EBITDA: ₹5,210.65 lakhs (37.67%)

- Net Profit: ₹3,918.54 lakhs (28.33%)

- ROE: 77.54%

- ROCE: 69.10%

- Net Worth: ₹7,207.58 lakhs (FY25)

- Revenue CAGR (FY23-FY25): 33.84%

- PAT CAGR (FY23-FY25): 80.04%

Leadership

- Mr. Saleem Shabbir Merchant, Chairman and Managing Director, has 48 years of experience in the industry.

- Mr. Mikdad Merchant, Whole-time Director and CFO, is a Chartered Accountant with 13 years of experience.

- Mr. Huzefa Merchant, Whole-time Director, brings 14 years of experience in the retail fixture segment.

Industry Outlook

The Indian retail sector contributes approximately 10% to the country's GDP and is poised to reach US$2 trillion by 2032. The interior design industry, driven largely by commercial properties, is also on a growth trajectory, expected to reach US$81.2 billion by 2030. This growth supports the increasing demand for customized retail fittings and modern shop interior solutions across urban and semi-urban regions.

Investor and Media Contact:

Corporate Communications - Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited

Plot No. D-372, TTC MIDC Industrial Area, MIDC Kukshet Village, Sanpada, Thane - 400703

Email: compliance@safeenterprises.com

Website: www.safeenterprises.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking in nature, involving risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Limited does not undertake to update these statements publicly.

