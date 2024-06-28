Safeguard Vehicles This Monsoon with TATA AIG Motor Insurance

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: TATA AIG, a leading insurance provider in India, offers comprehensive motor insurance solutions designed to protect vehicles during the monsoon season. With the arrival of the monsoon, vehicle owners in flood-prone areas face increased risks of water-related damage. TATA AIG's motor insurance policies ensure peace of mind by providing extensive coverage and services tailored to meet these seasonal challenges.

Comprehensive Protection Against Monsoon Risks Include:

c: Protects the car's engine from damage caused by water ingress due to rain and other natural disasters.

Repair of Glass, Fibre, Plastic, and Rubber Parts: Minor damages can be repaired without replacing the entire part, preserving the No Claim Bonus (NCB).

Depreciation Reimbursement Cover: Full coverage of parts without depreciation deductions offers significant savings and comprehensive protection.

Electric Surge Secure: Covers loss or damage to electric vehicle due to arcing, self-heating, leakage of electricity or short-circuiting including due to water ingress.

NCB Protection Cover: Allows customers to make one claim without affecting their NCB, which can offer up to a 50% discount on premium renewal.

Towing and On-Road Repair: Free towing and repair services are available if the customer's car breaks down. Road Side Assistance (RSA) cover ensures help is just a call away.

Extensive Network of 10,000+ Garages: Access repair services across various locations, minimizing downtime and inconvenience.

99% c Ratio: Reliable and prompt claims processing ensures quick recovery after an incident.

Easy and Quick Policy Issuance: Policies are issued in just three easy steps, making the process simple and hassle-free.

24x7 Assistance: A dedicated support team is available around the clock to assist with any queries or emergencies, providing unparalleled customer service.

Neel Chheda - Senior EVP & Head - Auto & Actuarial Analytics, Motor Insurance, TATA AIG, said, "TATA AIG recognizes the unique challenges posed by the monsoon season, particularly in flood-prone regions. Our motor insurance solutions are designed to offer comprehensive protection and support, ensuring that our customers can navigate the season with confidence and peace of mind."

With over one crore policies issued last year and more than five crore customers served since inception, TATA AIG reflects a trusted leadership in the motor insurance industry.

About TATA AIG General Insurance Co. Limited

TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture company between TATA Group and American International Group (AIG). TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited celebrates 22 years of service this year since it commenced operations in India on January 22, 2001. The Company has grown strongly to emerge as one of the preferred private general insurance companies in India with several pioneering firsts to its credit. Driven by a mission to create better tomorrows for customers by delivering trustworthy and innovative insurance products, TATA AIG's broad portfolio of protection covers for businesses and individuals, are backed by years of professional expertise in product offerings, service capabilities and seamless claims process management.

TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited boasts a strong financial position with an AUM of 26,854 Cr. Its extensive distribution network covers 220+ locations, supported by 8750+ employees, including 1100+ full-time claim experts and 89000+ licensed agents. With tie-ups with 6500+ workshops, 10000+ network hospitals, 11000+ garages and 600+ broking channels, it ensures wide service coverage. Backed by a global network of claim servicing partners and advanced technology, it consistently delivers superior customer experiences.

For more information, please log on to www.tataaig.com

