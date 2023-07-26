Safeguarding Democracy: Infinova’s Advanced CCTV Surveillance Solution Bolsters West Bengal State Legislative Assembly House

Infinova cameras safeguard West Bengal State Legislative Assembly House

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: The prestigious State Legislative Assembly House is secured with Infinova Cameras, a leading provider of state-of-the-art surveillance solutions, to fortify its security measures. The main objective behind the vast set-up was to tighten security protocols, guaranteeing the protection of lawmakers, staff members, and site visitors, along with setting the benchmark for democratic upheaval.

Infinova CCTV Cameras Securing Institution with Unrivalled Monitoring Capabilities

Several law-based activities, such as parliamentary sessions, debates, and other legislative duties, take place in the State Legislative Assembly House. Since it plays a critical role in the government of the state, Infinova guarantees stringent security standards through its cutting-edge CCTV surveillance system.

Full HD (FHD) cameras strategically placed around the assembly house are part of Infinova’s CCTV system, which provides high-quality, crisp, comprehensive imagery for seamless surveillance of activities within the assembly house. Through sophisticated video analytics capabilities, these industrial-grade cameras offer thorough surveillance coverage and permit proactive tracking and real-time identification of potential dangers or violations of security.

The legislative process’s integrity and secrecy must be respected at all costs. Infinova’s CCTV system has been meticulously designed to adhere to all relevant privacy and data protection laws. Access to surveillance footage is strictly limited to authorized personnel, ensuring adherence to government-established privacy standards.

Government’s Commitment to Scalable Solutions for Future Security

Infinova’s CCTV surveillance system provides simple scalability, permitting prospective expansions or modifications and anticipating future security demands. The system easily connects with the State Legislative Assembly House’s current security infrastructure to provide a complete and unified security solution.

The all-encompassing set-up of Infinova’s robust surveillance solution in the West Bengal State Legislative Assembly House is rock-solid evidence of the government’s unwavering dedication to bestowing 360-degree safety for lawmakers and workers. This collaboration serves as a solid testament to the government’s unwavering dedication to ensuring safety for lawmakers and staff, safeguarding the institution from adverse consequences.

The State Legislative Assembly House runs with a greater degree of safety thanks to the sophisticated monitoring system installed by Infinova. CCTV cameras serve as a significant deterrence to potential perpetrators and instil a sense of security among all occupants of the building. Furthermore, comprehensive CCTV footage serves as a valuable resource for investigations and subsequent actions in the event of any security incidents.

Initiative of Strengthening the Security Infrastructure in West Bengal

The State Legislative Assembly House of West Bengal, India, now has a CCTV monitoring system in place, which is a big step towards improving the security of this prestigious institution. It ensures the well-being of all individuals, safeguards the legislative process, and fosters public confidence in the government’s unshakable dedication to upholding a safe atmosphere for democratic procedures.

“Sourav Paul, the AGM-Sales for Infinova handling sales for East India, Bangladesh, Nepal & Bhutan”, expressed, “We take pride in installing our state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance system in the State Legislative Assembly House, contributing to the safety and security of this esteemed institution. Our advanced technology and commitment to compliance guarantee that lawmakers, personnel, and visitors can fulfill their duties in a secure environment”. Undoubtedly, with Infinova’s elevated technology in place, the State Legislative Assembly House can operate with confidence, knowing that their safety and security are fortified by a trusted partner.

