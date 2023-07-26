Safeguarding online tests: Leveraging AI to detect cheating

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 26: In today's digital age, online assessments have become a cornerstone of campus hiring processes, providing a convenient and efficient way for employers to identify top talent.

Siddharth Gupta, the CEO of Mercer | Mettl, says, “Assessments will be key to gauge the gaps between existing and employable skills.”

However, a concerning trend has emerged, and nearly 50% of candidates attempt to cheat during these assessments, compromising the integrity of the evaluation process.

But did you know that AI-powered solutions can help eliminate dishonesty via audio, video, and image proctoring during online assessments?

Explore how AI transformed the recruitment process:

There is a significant difference between the pre and post-covid hiring methods. After the pandemic, hiring managers or employers needed to take on a digital and virtual approach to assessments.

While this transition offered numerous advantages, it has also given rise to a significant challenge - academic dishonesty. A recent study revealed that nearly half of all candidates engage in various forms of cheating during online assessments, ranging from accessing unauthorized resources to seeking external help. This alarming statistic demands immediate attention and innovative solutions to maintain the authenticity of assessment results.

To address this critical issue, Mercer | Mettl, a leading innovator in AI-powered solutions, has introduced a groundbreaking online proctoring system, leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to uphold the fairness and credibility of campus hiring.

There is an increasing need to incorporate AI proctoring in your job assessments in order to conduct a transparent and honest assessment process.

Listed below are a few reasons why.

Maintaining academic integrity

Similar to academic exams, job assessments are susceptible to cheating and academic dishonesty. Candidates may attempt to use external resources, collaborate with others, or plagiarize answers to gain an unfair advantage. AI proctoring technology offers a robust solution to monitor and detect such unethical practices, safeguarding the authenticity and credibility of job assessments.

Enhanced data privacy and security

Job assessments often contain sensitive information, and ensuring the security and privacy of candidate data is of utmost importance. AI proctoring solutions are designed with strong security measures to protect data integrity and prevent unauthorized access to assessment materials.

Enhanced candidate experience

AI proctoring provides a seamless and technology-driven assessment experience for candidates. It eliminates the need for physical attendance at testing centers, making the process convenient and accessible for applicants.

Mercer | Mettl understands this need for AI proctoring and has, thus, created a robust proctoring system. The system eliminates any chances of the candidates cheating during the assessments. It additionally provides accessibility in the form of a ‘compensatory test time’ feature for specially abled candidates.

Reducing academic dishonesty with AI

It has been found that the most effective and efficient way of eliminating cheating during assessments is proctoring with a combination of the three major components: video, audio, and image. The use of artificial intelligence can help prevent malpractices during online assessments.

- Video proctoring: It raises red flags if there is any suspicious activity on the screen.

- Audio proctoring: It analyzes and monitors the audio feed of the students and raises flags in case of an unidentified or suspicious voice.

- Image proctoring: It assesses and clicks the pictures of students at regular intervals.

With tools or solutions like real-time audio-video monitoring, advanced behavioral monitoring, plagiarism detection, and auto-proctoring, AI can help reduce cheating during online assessments. Moreover, with live proctoring from trained professionals and invigilators, businesses can detect any type of anomaly.

The key area that Mercer | Mettl highlights its three-point candidate authentication system conducted before the exam. It involves email, ID card, and mobile authentication through OTP. Moreover, the platform uses a secure exam browser. This puts the student's browser on lockdown, which further eliminates the opening of any additional browsers or external tabs.

