VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 21: SafeHaven has appointed Indian-origin technologist and Marketing strategist Rishi Ranjan as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) in July 2025. SafeHaven, a sister company of Precision Group which is a major player in the global digital finance ecosystem, is known for its secure infrastructure and Digital asset innovation, attracting retail investors, institutional clients, and developers seeking a trustworthy gateway to digital assets.

SafeHaven has appointed Indian-Origin Rishi Ranjan as CMO, with a compensation package of INR 16.7 crore and 3.91% equity grant. This move follows SafeHaven's recent $50 million funding round, led by a New York-based venture capital firm, which boosted the company's valuation and readiness for global market penetration. The appointment signals the company's intent to invest heavily in leadership.

SafeHaven CEO Tyler Wittman has welcomed Rishi Ranjan to the team, citing his global expertise in growth strategy, product storytelling, and AI-led marketing as the ideal candidate for leading the company's next phase of adoption. Ranjan's appointment has been met with excitement from employees across various departments, including product, design, compliance, and community, who described his onboarding call as a masterclass in marketing vision.

SafeHaven, based in New York, aims to enhance transparency, security, and regulatory alignment in the digital asset ecosystem. The company is pursuing SEC ATS licensing and FinCEN Money Services Business registration to establish credibility with regulators. The exchange, powered by its utility token $SHE, offers unique platform features, including subscription-based trading tiers, DAO governance, secure vaulting, asset management, and access to decentralised yield products.

SafeHaven, with over 80 global contributors, plans to launch a Q3 2025 platform with over 1 million users in the first 12 months. Its robust infrastructure and regulatory-first approach are attracting interest from fintech institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

"I'm honored to join a team that's not just building tech-but redefining trust and accessibility in global finance," said Ranjan in his first public statement since the appointment. "We're creating a platform where transparency, compliance, and user experience are not competing ideas-but part of the same vision."

He also hinted at new marketing campaigns and content initiatives that will position SafeHaven as a thought leader in the digital economy-educating users, influencing policy dialogue, and driving industry partnerships.

SafeHaven is set to scale operations, finalize compliance milestones, and roll out new product features in the coming months. Key updates include the beta launch of a trading platform for early access users, new wallet integrations and fiat onramps, global ambassador and community incentive programs, and strategic partnerships with protocols and asset managers. SafeHaven is positioning itself as a next-generation digital exchange that combines traditional finance with user-first design and compliance-led architecture.

As CMO, Rishi Ranjan will lead the brand evolution, global market strategy, content, and community engagement, serving as a public-facing voice in the company's mission to rebuild trust in digital finance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor