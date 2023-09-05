Safety Redefined: Infinova's 13 Years of Trustworthy Security Surveillance Solutions

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Established in July 2010 in Pune, Maharashtra, Infinova (India) Private Limited has been a stalwart in the security solutions landscape for over 13 years. As a private company, Infinova has diligently forged a path toward redefining safety. Globally headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, USA, and boasting a widespread network of offices, Infinova has emerged as a paramount Global Security Products Manufacturer. The company's unwavering dedication to technology, quality, and reliability oscillates through its innovative digital surveillance solutions.

Infinova Bridging Technology and Unity in Global Security Solutions since 2010.

Infinova, a pioneer in Integrated Video Surveillance Solutions, stands out with its dynamic product portfolio, encompassing everything from High-Definition Smart IP Cameras to specialised Ex-Proof Cameras, along with Intelligent Video Management Software, Network Video Recorders, Video Analytics, Artificial Intelligence Solutions, Traffic Management Solutions, and Financial and Retail Surveillance Solutions. Going beyond conventional standards, Infinova excels in smoothly integrating diverse systems, pushing the limits of technology and convenience to unprecedented levels.

Central to Infinova's incredible journey is its adherence to the "People First" philosophy. From its inception, the company has promoted an inclusive culture, working under an Open Door Policy that cherishes each employee's opinion and motivates them to reach their potential. Team members feel strongly united because of this conducive environment, which enables them to share ideas and lead efforts to progress the business. The lively and competent work environment at Infinova is a direct result of this comradeship. The cornerstone of Infinova's everyday operations is collaboration, which bridges cultural and geographic barriers via teams' harmonic cooperation. This cooperative spirit has taken centre stage on a global platform, as seen by Infinova's active involvement in prestigious security events like IFSEC, Intersec, ASIS, Secutech, and other notable roadshows.

Infinova's Innovative Leadership Leading to Trail of Accolades in the Security Industry.

Infinova is entitled to several notable awards and honours for its unrelenting dedication to excellence. From being recognised for ground-breaking technologies to being named "Promising Brands 2018" by the Times Group, the company has constantly raised the bar for the security solutions sector. At Secutech India 2018, the company's creative skill was on full display, and their booth design earned it the prestigious "Most Creative Booth Design" prize at the Secona Shield Awards. The Secona Shield Awards for "Safe & Secure Ahmedabad" as the "Safe City Project of the Year" further highlighted Infinova's contribution to safe urban settings.

Since Infinova stands substantially due to the visionary leadership of Dr. Jeffrey Liu, the company's founder and chairman, he was honored in 2017 with the prestigious "Gold Shield Award" from the Global Security Industry Alliance (GSIA). The "Golden Tripod Award" for Infinova's Facial Recognition and Analysis platform and VS210-P Series Facial Recognition Camera by GSIA was second-time presented in 2017 for company's relentless pursuit of innovation. This acknowledgement asserted the company's dynamic use of cutting-edge technologies. Infinova's forward-thinking received additional validation when its products, such as the V8582-T2 Series and VT-210 Series, won the 2017 Secona Shield Awards' "Most Innovative Product of the Year" accolade. ASIS International, the Trophées de la Securité Awards, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Ottawa Section had all given the organisation accolades in the past, further solidifying its position as a market leader. The PSA Security Network's recognition of Infinova as a Premier Vendor Partner and Star Award Winner from 2013 to 2016 added to its long-lasting influence on the security industry.

Infinova India Leading the Way with Certified Security and Solutions.

Infinova India is a shining specimen of success, owning to its extraordinary certifications and deployments. With an amalgamation of quality assessment, ecological consciousness, and occupational well-being, the company seized the coveted ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications in 2021. Seeking perfection further, Infinova's product portfolio of explosion-proof products gained the IECEx and CCOE/PESO certificate in 2022. Besides this, the company's 2023 Cyber Security Certification via Cert-In Empanelled Labs exemplified its firm belief in digital surveillance. Solidifying all the gains with the "Made in India" classification empowered by the BIS accreditation, the company accentuates fidelity to domestic production.

Also Read: Futuristic CCTV Technology by Infinova, revolutionizing the Surveillance process in 2023 and the years ahead!

Infinova's solutions cover essential industries with a broad impact, including more than 70 airports in India. With cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, and others expanding Smart City and Safe City Surveillance initiatives, it also acts as a guardian of urban safety. Infinova India extends to safeguard critical infrastructure with substantial engagement in energy and industrial projects like IOCL, BPCL, ONGC, HPCL, and Thermal Plants. The company's tireless dedication is apparent in the law enforcement, as seen by deployments within jails and district courts, and its presence in the defence industry through ISRO, SHAR, and Navy and other armaments sectors further strengthens its status as a saviour of the country. The 13-year journey of Infinova India unquestionably represents an intensive revamping of safety protocol, propelled by innovation, teamwork, and a voracious commitment to securing a better future.

