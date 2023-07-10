Sagar Asia Announces its Joint Venture with NIJL of Netherlands in the Field of Aviation Docking Systems

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10: Sagar Asia, one of the most renowned aluminium extrusion and access system manufacturers in India, announces its joint venture with NIJL Aircraft Docking of the Netherlands. This counts as Sagar Asia's recent big success and it will contribute to the Indian economy as well. Sagar Asia and NIJL authority are in the final stage of discussion about their future endeavours together.

NIJL Aircraft Docking is a globally popular provider of maintenance stands, platforms and docks for the aviation, train, automotive, truck, space and shipbuilding industries. The company has been serving the market for 50 years. This month the CEO of NIJL, Nobert Pieterse, and the Co-Owner Marcus Franciscus Huitink have paid a visit to India and organised meetings with key stakeholders and potential customers of Aircraft Maintenance Support Systems in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Among them, Sagar Asia has become their preference in the first place as their MRO partner and they have set up a future deal. This joint venture, including the value of technology, engineering and infrastructure has an outlay of about Rs.100 crores and will bring a revenue of Rs.500 crores by exporting aviation docking systems globally.

Moreover, this joint venture will allow Sagar Asia to contribute to the nation's drive to limit foreign exchange outflows, provide more job opportunities, and strengthen the Indian MRO industry. It will also encourage India's substantial advancements by developing a sustainable end-to-end ecosystem for commercial, general and military MRO activities.

Sagar Asia has succeeded to secure their first choice because of its yearlong contribution to the global market as an engineering firm making Aluminium Extrusions, Scaffolds, Bridges, Platforms, Ladders, Wind Tower Internals, Aircraft Docking Systems, and Aluminium Architectural Systems. Led by its visionary founder and CMD Vidyasagar, this company is also recognised as a manufacturer of world-class access solutions adhering to American as well as European safety standards.

Moreover, this company also has been supplying aircraft docking systems to GMR Airport Hyderabad, Airod in Malaysia and defence aircraft to Air India. In addition, Sagar Asia is also Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's regular and preferred provider for their helicopter docking system requirements.

NIJL is an experienced brand in co-manufacturing and subcontracting its products and services with strategic partners located worldwide. Hopefully, this Indo-Dutch joint venture will help to a significant outgrowth in the aircraft manufacturing industry of India.

Sagar Asia: https://www.sagarasia.com/

