Sages Assemble for Reverence Of Gau Mata at Shrijadkhor Gau-Dham

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 24:Located in the secluded foothills of the Aravali, the Shrijadkhor Gau Dham in the Deeg district of Rajasthan is reverberating from the auspicious presence of sages from prominent shrines of India. The sages arrive at the Gau Dham along with thousands of devotees for an 11-day-long Gau Aaradhan festival invoked by Swami Shri Rajendra Das ji Maharaj, shriagrapeethadhsiwar of Rewasa Dham and founder of Shrijadkhor Gau Dham. The festival is an initiative of Swami Shri Rajendra Das Maharaj to celebrate the divinity of the cow as a festival and emphasise the relevance of cow worship in Sanatan Dharma. The inaugural session of the festival on Monday was marked by the presence of Rajasthan minister for Animal Husbandry and Gaupalan, Joraram Kumavat and state minister for home Jawahar Singh Bedam. Ministers from several other states are expected to attend the festival.

A long list of prominent sages to grace the event includes Shri Shri Ramesh Baba from Barsana, Jagadguru Nabhapeethadhiswar Shri Sutikshan Das ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Ramkabir Dwarachary, Shri Rampravesh Das Maharaj from Varahat Vrandavan, Shrigeetamanishi Shri Gayanendra Maharaj, Swami Shri Vishuddhananda Ji, Swami Shri Venkatesh Ji Maharaj, Acharya Shri Suresh Chandra Shastri Ji, Shri Anantdas Maharaj, Jagadguru Bhavanand Dwaracharya, Shri Avdhesh Das Maharaj and Shri Rasiya Baba. There are hundreds of other sages and dedicated cow workers participating in the festival that commenced on Monday, the first day of Navratra.

The festival shall host a daily recital of the Shrimadbhagwat and performance of Sahastr-Chandi yagya and several other spiritually enthralling programs. However, it’s the thousands of cows residing at the Gau Dham who remain in the centre of the festival and discussions. The Gau Dham has emerged as a model cow shelter, providing a healthy residence to unwanted cows and conserving the native breeds of India. Thousands of families residing in adjoining villages are now benefiting from the dairy business and the good practices of the cow shelter. Hosting the festival, the Shrijadkhor Gaudham has also extended a platform for discussion on the conservation of the cow and Sanatan Dharma.

The intention of the sages is also reflected in the address of the ministers to attend the inaugural session of the festival. The Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Gaupalan minister of Rajasthan, Joraram Kumavat, said that the Cow is the mother of the entire world and not just limited to India. Also present on the occasion, the state minister for home, Jawahar Singh Bedam, stated that the government is committed to cow conservation and that the Chief Minister of Rajasthan ,too, holds the cow in deep reverence and strives for their betterment.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor