Sahitya Sparsh Awards 2025: Recognizing Literary Excellence Across Categories

New Delhi [India], January 11: The Sahitya Sparsh Awards 2025 have once again brought to light the exceptional talents and diverse voices that shape the literary world. These awards are a celebration of authors whose works span various genres, from historical fiction to philosophical drama, from self-help to spirituality, and beyond. The Sahitya Sparsh Awards serve as a platform for recognizing authors who have made significant contributions to literature, offering readers captivating narratives and profound insights into life, society, and the world. Each winning author brings a unique perspective, enriching our understanding of the human experience, inspiring personal growth, and encouraging reflection on the world around us.

This year's winners represent a broad spectrum of genres, with works that highlight not only storytelling but also the power of words to effect change, bring awareness, and challenge conventional thinking. The Sahitya Sparsh Awards are more than just accolades; they embody the recognition of writers who have influenced readers, sparked meaningful conversations, and contributed significantly to literature in their respective fields. From groundbreaking biographies to compelling fictional works, these authors continue to inspire, educate, and entertain, leaving an enduring legacy for generations to come.

The Winners of Sahitya Sparsh Awards 2025:

*Kodihalli Murali Mohan - Porata Patham - Biography/ Autobiography

* Raghu and Pushpa Palat - The Case that Shook the Empire - Non Fiction (Asian History)

* Aditya Banerjee - A Poet's Ballad: A Crossword Mystery - Fiction (Mystery)

* Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala - Sri Rama Ramayanam - Non Fiction (Spiritual)

* Kochery C Shibu - Amongst the Believers - Espionage Thriller/ Spy & Politics

* Kochery C Shibu - Faith and the Beloved - Crime, Thriller & Mystery

* Sushant Rajput - I Wish Someone Told Me This Before My First Job - Self Help/ Personal Development

* Fatheena - The Ride of Life - Editor's Choice (Poetry)

* Sona Sharma - Sing O' Meera - Spiritual Poetry/ Devotional Literature

* Meera Shivashankar - Ragamalika - An Anthology of Raga-based Short Stories - Short Stories

* Aishwarya R L - Zephyr of Words - Best Poetry

* Prasenjit Chanda - Petals - Best Fiction (Poetry)

* Dr. Mythri Ramachandra - Discord to Symphony - Best Fiction (Indian Writing)

* Farah Naaz - Dumbass to Kickass: Uncensored and Unfiltered - Humor / Anecdotal Essays

* Nitish Sinha - A Buddha in the Study - Editor's Choice (Thrillers & Suspense)

* Surendra Singnar - The Seeds in the Hills - Editor's Choice (Historical Fiction)

* Dr. Deepak Singh - Bravo Yadav - Biography/ Autobiography

* Prabha Girish - Tiny Tales for the Teeming Mind - Anthologies (Short Story Collection)

* Kaustav Mukherjee - The Sinister Me - Editor's Choice (Science Fiction)

* Kamal H. Muhamed - Daring Prince: Truth Revealed - Best Autobiography

* Dr. Viswanadha Reddy Maddi - Living Green: Embracing Environmental Sustainability - Popular Book (Non Fiction)

* Ruchira Garg - The Single Innings - Editor's Choice (Family & Relationships)

* Sunny - Silicon Threads - Best Science Fiction

* Malathy Sasikumar - 30 Winning Tips for Aspiring Traders - Investment and Trading

* Thanzil Rahman - Adam and Zara: The Last Promise - Editor's Choice (Fiction)

* Vijayarajamallika - Mallikavasantham - Biographies & Autobiographies

* Md Mosharraf Ali Raza - The Future of Sustainable and Ethical Business Practices - Non Fiction (Analysis & Strategy)

* Prakash Madan Chitre - Our Intellectual Heritage - Non Fiction (History of Civilization)

* Oninthough - One By Two - Best Poetry (Bilingual Literature)

* Sagar Ganesh Bhalekar - Lagnpravas - Fiction (Romance)

* Garima Pradhan - A Girl That Had to Be Strong - Fiction (Action & Adventure)

* Sathyamoorthy Buma Sridhar - The Stillness Within - Self Help/ Motivational

* Ravi Valluri and Lakshmi Valluri - Revolutionaries of India 1857-1947 - Non Fiction (History)

* Shiraz Mukherjee - Sawdust and Ice - Fiction (Indian Writing)

* Renaldo Pavrey - Ichor Stains: A Collection of Short Stories - Fiction (Short Stories)

* Yeeshtdevisingh Hosanee - Machine Learning: The 10 Classifiers in Python - Non Fiction (Computer Programming)

* Yeeshtdevisingh Hosanee - Artificial Intelligence: The 10 Examples in Python - Non Fiction (AI)

* Sugandha Pallan - Where the Dead Come Alive - Supernatural Mystery Thriller

* Dr. Vaibhav Mishra - Vijaya: The Treasure Trove - Best Fiction (Mystery)

* Anand Suspi - The Bookseller of Mogga - Best Story (Fiction)

* Sushant K - Infinity-Antah Asti Prarambh - Editor's Choice (Romance)

* Surabhi - The Chosen One of Kali - Spiritual Fiction

* Sridhar Rao Muthineni - Swift Programming for Beginners - Editor's Choice (Computer Programming)

* Partha Majumdar - Rise and Fall - Mythological Fiction / Contemporary Mythological Retelling

* Gaurab Dasgupta - Jhalmuri: Embracing Life's Unpredictable Flavours - Best Short Story Collection

* Prof. Rajeshwar Prasad - The Travellers - Philosophical Drama

* Dr. Arnesh Garg - Lessons of Life - Self Help/ Poetry

* Rajesh Babu TV - Automobile Salesile Dealmaker - Business & Sales

* Suhail Malik - Hikayat E Dil - Narrative Poetry

* Shivangi Jain - Polaroids: Life in Snapshots - Popular Book (Poetry)

* Rachna - Roots: A Couple's Guide to a Stronger Marriage - Non Fiction (Relationships)

* Partha Majumdar - Navigating Economic Frontiers - Academic Books

* Komal Choubisa - A Starry Eyed - Inspirational Fiction

* Prof. Rajeshwar Prasad - Gandhi - the Messiah - Non-Fiction (Inspirational)

* Dr. Sanjhna Nayarr - Rudhira - Editor's Choice (Folklore and Traditions)

* Dr. A.G. Malavika - The Mystery of the Silky Waves - Best Fiction (Action & Adventure)

* Partha Majumdar - Securing Authenticity - Business Strategy

* Dr. Merily Roy - Revisiting Time to Find Dad - Best Novel (Family & Relationships)

* Nigama RV - Halo: Colors of Aura - Best Book (Poetry)

* Ahana Majumder - The Bhakti Sutras: The Essence of Devotion - Editor's Choice (Spiritual)

* Swapna Das - Shristi: Creation - Philosophical Fiction

* Dan Shragun - Gods Don't Lie - Fantasy/Supernatural

* Neera Maini Srivastav - Hack the Boredom Code - Self Help/ Motivational

* Neeraj Singhvi - Temple of Destiny - Self Help/ Personal Development

* Vanitha Vaidialingam - The War Within - Psychological Fiction

* Dr. Meenu Sodhi Sharma - Musings on Parenting - Parenting and Child Development

* Dr. Saroj Dubey - RX for Resilience - Mindfulness and Personal Growth

* Avanti Desai - Just Like Therapy: Your DIY Guide to a Happier You - Personal Development Workbook

* Vanitha Vaidialingam - Close Encounters of the Mystical Kind - Spiritual Autobiography / Mystical Memoir

* Ketaki Mazumdar - Toasted Orange Embers - Poetry > Inspirational

* Advaita Bhushan - Satyanweshi - Suspense/Crime Fiction

* Dr. Md Asif - Designing of Physical Layer in 6G Wireless Communication - Computers / Networking / Wireless Networks

* Asawari Kulkarni - Afterall... YOLO - Personal Growth & Mindful Living

* Radhika Deolekar - Afterall... YOLO - Personal Growth & Mindful Living

* Bhaswati Khasnabis - Snippets from my Backyard - Poetry > Death, Grief, Loss

* Manoj Yadav - When I Was In College - Contemporary Romance

* Captain Shoukat Mukherjee - Behind The Tricolour: Lost Legends of 1947 - Legacy of Freedom: Stories of Valor and Sacrifice

Conclusion

The Sahitya Sparsh Awards 2025 serves as both a celebration and a reminder of the incredible impact that literature has on our lives. The diverse array of authors and works recognized this year exemplifies the vastness of the human experience and the power of storytelling to bring us closer to understanding ourselves, each other, and the world we live in. As these authors continue to inspire with their words, they not only entertain but also educate, uplift, and challenge the status quo. In recognizing their accomplishments, we honor the timeless value of literaturean art form that will forever remain a source of knowledge, inspiration, and reflection for generations to come. The future of literature shines brighter because of these incredible individuals, and the Sahitya Sparsh Awards 2025 have once again proven that the written word is a powerful catalyst for change, growth, and understanding.

