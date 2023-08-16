Sahyog Physiotherapy spreads message of Fit India on Independence Day

More than 250 women participate in aerobics, Zumba, yoga and other activities

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 16: Sahyog Physiotherapy and Fitness Centre, a renowned physiotherapy establishment in Surat, reaffirmed its commitment to the Fit India movement by commemorating the 77th Independence Day through a unique fitness initiative.

Sahyog Physiotherapy and Fitness Centre orchestrated the fitness event at Dumas Beach on Tuesday, themed around Fit India, to celebrate Independence Day. Over 250 women and men participated enthusiastically in the event, which encompassed activities including yoga, aerobics, Zumba, and meditation. The initiative strongly resonated with the message of Fit India, the fitness campaign launched by the central government in 2019 to make fitness an integral part of people’s daily lives.

Organised to spread awareness about health and fitness, the event underscored Sahyog Physiotherapy and Fitness Centre’s endeavour to spotlight fitness. It was the latest in the series of initiatives undertaken by the Centre in the last seven years for awareness of fitness and health and bringing a behavioural change by encouraging people to adopt a more active lifestyle.

The Centre had earlier organised Run Varachha, a marathon exclusively for women of Varachha road locality in Surat in 2019. It also organised a Fit Party on January 1 to encourage participants to begin the new year with a focus on fitness. The Centre conducts free check-up camps and other events regularly.

Sahyog Physiotherapy and Fitness Centre works closely with women from financially weaker sections to make them aware of various health risks. It has centres at Hira Baug, Mota Varachha, and Katargam in Surat and provides effective personalised physiotherapy treatments for paralysis, arthritis, back pain, frozen shoulder, joint pain, muscular pain, and more. It also conducts fitness classes for pregnant women, besides power yoga and aerobics.

