Sai Ganga Panakeia (Novadigm Health) Unveils Revolutionary Hub-and-Spoke Healthcare Vision and Launches New Version of "Docture-Poly" at T-Hub, Hyderabad

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 5: In a landmark event hosted at T-Hub, Hyderabad, Sai Ganga Panakeia, operating under its global brand Novadigm Health, reaffirmed its commitment to transforming healthcare delivery with the launch of the upgraded version of its revolutionary Docture-Poly device. As part of its promise to early adopters, the company successfully swapped the older devices with the latest, advanced models during the event.

Docture-Poly represents a breakthrough in personalized healthcare. The device creates a unique metabolic profile for each user, based on which it delivers highly personalized dietary, fitness, and wellness recommendations. By bridging traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with cutting-edge technology, the device solves a long-standing challenge in Ayurvedic clinical practice the need for precise, scalable personalization based on individual metabolic variability.

The vision of Sai Ganga Panakeia goes far beyond device innovation.

The company unveiled its ambitious hub-and-spoke healthcare model, designed to address the needs of end-stage disease populations in India and beyond.

Key highlights of this model include:

* Establishment of 800-bed hub hospitals in major metros, starting with Hyderabad, catering to populations of around 4 crore.

* Creation of 70 polyclinics per hub, including 14 nodal polyclinics and 14 mobile polyclinics to ensure last-mile healthcare delivery.

* Expansion into village panchayats through technological empowerment, ensuring that even rural populations benefit from personalized, preventive, and accessible healthcare.

* Integration of the Poly Scientific Ayurveda (PSA) model into rural and urban health infrastructure.

The company's hub-and-spoke system is meticulously designed to reduce end-stage mortality rates, which currently stand at approximately 28-33% annually. Drawing from three decades of clinical research and experience with over 28,000 end-stage patients, Sai Ganga Panakeia demonstrated an improved five-year survival rate, a remarkable achievement in critical care medicine.

At the core of this transformative plan is the company's commitment to training a new generation of doctors in Poly Scientific Ayurveda and Advanced Integrative Medicine, equipping them to deliver precision care with the support of AI-driven platforms like Docture-Poly.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ravishankar Polisetty, the visionary behind the technology, emphasized the long journey spanning three decades of translational Ayurveda research, technology integration, and innovation under extreme challenges. From optimizing sensors and overcoming FIFO buffer limitations, to securing robust encrypted patient data transmission protocols, the path has been arduous but deeply rewarding.

The Docture-Poly device is now available for pre-booking at a limited-time offer price of Rs34,000, and each device can register up to four users. It provides individuals and families with their own digital metabolic doctor, offering real-time, personalized health guidance based on advanced VPK42 fingerprinting models.

Why wait?

Secure your family's future with your own digital metabolic health assistant powered by ancient wisdom and modern science.

With its integrated vision, Sai Ganga Panakeia aims to make India the health capital of the world, ensuring that accessible, affordable, and personalized care is no longer a dream but a living reality.

For press inquiries or collaboration opportunities, please contact:

Email: info@sgprs.com

Phone: +91-7331109988

Website: www.saigangapanakeia.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor