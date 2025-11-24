Sai University Confers Honorary Doctorates on Industry and Academic Leaders at Convocation 2025

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24: Sai University, Chennai, conducted its Second Convocation Ceremony on Friday, October 24, 2025, marking the graduation of the Class of 2024 from the School of Arts and Sciences (BA/BSc Hons), School of Computing and Data Science (BTech), and School of Law (LLM).

The ceremony was presided over by Shri K.V. Ramani, Founder and Chancellor of Sai University. Shri Ashank Desai, Founder and Chairman of Mastek Ltd., and a Founder Member and Former Chairman of NASSCOM, attended as the Chief Guest, while Padma Shri Prof. Sankar Kumar Pal, President and Former Director of the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata; Shri Sriram Panchu, Senior Advocate, Madras High Court; and Shri M.K. Santhanaraman, Chartered Accountant and Fellow Member of ICAI, ICSI, and ICWAI, participated in the event as Guests of Honour.

Honorary Degrees Awarded

Sai University conferred the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) on Shri Ashank Desai in recognition of his contributions to India's information technology, software development sector, and philanthropic activities in education and on Prof. Sankar Kumar Pal for his leadership and research in the fields of soft computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

In his address, Shri Ashank Desai emphasized the importance of aligning career goals with personal purpose.

"Success is meaningful only when it is linked to purpose. Find what you truly value and pursue it with sincerity and skill," he said.

Prof. Sankar Kumar Pal, in his acceptance remarks, highlighted the importance of academic integrity and humility.

"Education should not end with a degree. Continuous learning, honesty, and humility must guide every professional," he stated.

Chancellor K.V. Ramani: Vision for Global Expansion

In his presidential address, Chancellor Shri K.V. Ramani reiterated Sai University's commitment to establishing itself as India's first international multidisciplinary university.

"Our vision is to be among the top 100 global universities within a decade. We aim to bring world-class education to India, combining global standards in education, along with Indian Values" he said.

Also, he added, "Our students represent the values of hard work, curiosity, and integrity. Sai University is committed to shaping future leaders who combine knowledge with responsibility."

Vice Chancellor's Report

Vice Chancellor Prof. Ajith Abraham presented the annual report, detailing Sai University's academic and research achievements. He noted that Sai University currently has 56 full-time faculty members with international experience, has hosted over 200 academic and research events, and secured ₹1.36 crore in research grants from national funding agencies.

"Sai University continues to focus on teaching excellence, research innovation, and institutional development. Our graduates are encouraged to align their ambitions with social responsibility," he said.

He also administered the Graduation Oath, in which students pledged to uphold ethical values and use their knowledge for societal advancement.

Guest of Honour Addresses

Shri Sriram Panchu, Senior Advocate and Director of the International Mediation Institute, advised graduates to maintain balance and professionalism in all aspects of life.

"Hard work remains the most reliable path to success. Whatever you undertake, give it your best," he said.

Shri M.K. Santhanaraman encouraged graduates to remain focused and disciplined.

"Focus and perseverance are essential for professional success. Liberal education provides a strong foundation for adaptability and growth," he noted.

Prof. Sankar Kumar Pal also discussed the ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence, urging students to ensure technology development remains centered on human welfare.

Graduating Class of 2024

A total of 50 students were awarded degrees across undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Nine medals were conferred for academic excellence. Three students completed semester-abroad programs at Dartmouth College (USA) and New England College (USA) under Sai University's international collaboration initiatives.

About Sai University

Sai University was established under the Sai University Act, 2018 (Tamil Nadu Act No. 42) and has been approved by UGC and BCI. Located on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chennai, Sai University offers programs in Arts and Sciences, Law, Business, Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Media Studies, Technology, and Allied Health Sciences.

Sai University focuses on liberal, interdisciplinary education across eight schools and offers globally benchmarked education. It aims to build a new model of higher education that integrates academic excellence, research, and innovation with social impact.

