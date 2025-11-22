Sai University Hosts 2025 Convocation in Traditional Dress, Celebrating Academic and Cultural Excellence

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22: Sai University, Chennai, hosted its Second Convocation Ceremony on Friday, October 24, 2025, at its OMR campus. Students, faculty, and distinguished guests attended the ceremony in traditional Indian dress, symbolizing Sai University's commitment to blending global education standards with Indian cultural values.

The ceremony celebrated the graduating class of 2024 from the School of Arts and Sciences (BA/BSc Hons), the School of Computing and Data Science (BTech), and the School of Law (LLM).

Chief Guest Shri Ashank Desai, Founder and Chairman of Mastek Ltd., and Founder Member and Former Chairman of NASSCOM graced the event. Guests of Honour included Prof. Sankar Kumar Pal (Former Director, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata), Shri Sriram Panchu (Senior Advocate, Madras High Court), and Shri M.K. Santhanaraman (Chartered Accountant and Fellow of ICAI, ICSI, and ICWAI).

Sai University conferred the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) on Shri Ashank Desai for his pioneering contributions to information technology, software development and educational philanthropy, and on Prof. Sankar Kumar Pal for his outstanding global contributions to soft computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

In his Presidential Address, Chancellor Shri K.V. Ramani reaffirmed Sai University's mission to become India's First International Multidisciplinary University. "We aim to bring world-class education to India, combining global academic standards with Indian values," he said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Ajith Abraham presented the annual report, highlighting the University's academic progress, research accomplishments, and international partnerships.

50 students were awarded their degrees, including those who completed semester-abroad programs at Dartmouth College (USA) and New England College (USA). Nine medals were presented to students for academic excellence. The Vice Chancellor also administered the Graduation Oath, with graduates pledging to uphold integrity, professionalism, ethical values, and use their knowledge for the betterment of society.

About Sai University

Sai University, established under the Tamil Nadu Act No. 42 of 2018 and recognized under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, offers programs across eight schools including Arts and Sciences, Law, Business, Computing and Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Media Studies, Technology, and Allied Health Sciences. The University follows an interdisciplinary and liberal education model with a strong emphasis on research, innovation, and international collaboration, preparing students for leadership in a global environment.

