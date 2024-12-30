SAIL - IISCO Steel Plant partners with TEXMiN of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad to revolutionize mining and metal sector

New Delhi [India], December 30 : The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)-IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur, has entered into a collaboration with the TEXMiN Foundation of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.

According to SAIL, this partnership is set to establish a state-of-the-art immersive learning experience center, signaling a new era in technological advancement and workforce development in the industry.

The collaboration focuses on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to promote advancements in mining and metallurgy while fostering skill development through specialized training programs.

By integrating hands-on case studies, simulations, and advanced training modules, the initiative aims to revolutionize workforce training and upskilling.

The alliance underscores SAIL's commitment to digital transformation and aligns with TEXMiN's mission of deploying IT-based solutions to enhance human capabilities.

This partnership also emphasizes the creation of a skilled workforce ready to address the challenges of an evolving industry, advancing innovation, sustainability, and skill development.

The formal signing ceremony, held in Burnpur, was graced by distinguished officials, including Brijendra Pratap Singh, Director In-Charge (Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plant), UP Singh, Executive Director (HR), SAIL, ISP, Burnpur, Prof. Sukumar Mishra, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad & Chairman, Hub Governing Board, TEXMiN, Prof. Dheeraj Kumar, Dy. Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad & Project Director, TEXMiN, and Suraj Prakash, CEO, TEXMiN, alongside senior officials from both organizations.

Speaking on the collaboration, Brijendra Pratap Singh stated, "This partnership is noteworthy as it brings the power of technology, academia, and domain expertise to help us realize our growth plans. We believe this partnership will benefit both organizations and the broader mining & steel community".

Prof. Dheeraj Kumar emphasized the importance of industry-academia collaboration, noting, "Industry collaboration like this will help Indian mining and metal companies in their current reskilling and upskilling programs on digital transformation, build the workforce for the future, and further help achieve 3S Mining (Safe, Smart, Sustainable) through operation & process optimization."

Adding to the vision, Suraj Prakash highlighted, "SAIL and TEXMiN, through this collaboration, set a new benchmark for technological advancement in mining & metal, showcasing a commitment to nurturing talent for a sustainable future - it's about creating opportunities for industry professionals, researchers, startups and students to lead the future of innovation."

